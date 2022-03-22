Lake Geneva Regional News celebrates 150 years sharing local news

Through the Great Depression, two World Wars, riots and now two pandemics, the Lake Geneva paper has consistently published each week.

That tradition has now remained unbroken for 150 years, as this year the Lake Geneva Regional News celebrates its 150th year in business.

Seventy-five years ago in the 1947 Lake Geneva Regional News anniversary edition that was put together using type casting machines and hot type — long before the internet and modern printing presses — the paper quoted local historian John Simmons.

“Success has attended the enterprise from the first, and that paper is now one of the permanent institutions of our city,” Simons said in 1897 in his “Annals of Lake Geneva,” 25 years after the start of the Geneva Lake Herald.

That 75th anniversary edition stated Simmons was “prophetic, for the first edition of the Geneva Lake Herald on Saturday, April 20, 1872, had started the weekly publication of local news, which has remained unbroken during three quarters of a century.”

Over the years, the name has changed multiple times, along with ownership. At one point it was even printed daily.

But through all the changes, the Lake Geneva Regional News has been informing area residents and visitors about what is going on in the community around them for 150 years.

Now that includes not just the weekly newspaper, but also the website that is updated daily — a website that was just being discussed 25 years ago when the 125th anniversary hit newsstands.

The first edition

When the first edition of the Geneva Lake Herald was printed, Ulysses S. Grant was president and a series of articles appeared that year campaigning jubilantly for Grant and against his opponent, Horace Greeley.

The news of the day also included the arrival of new residents, construction of new homes and buildings and the establishment of new businesses — and there were many, considering that the paper was established about six months after the Great Chicago Fire and more people were moving to Lake Geneva from Chicago.

Editorials of the day told of “undeveloped resources of Geneva” and there was a temperance column, encouraging the abstinence from alcoholic drink even before prohibition went into effect.

In the years following that first edition the name changed a few times. Competitors started the Lake Geneva News in 1879 and that paper later merged with The Geneva Lake Herald in 1919. A few years later, in 1925, the News merged with the Lake Geneva Tribune to form the News-Tribune.

The paper later became the Lake Geneva Regional News after the Bearder family took over ownership of the paper in 1940. Three generations of the Bearder family ran the paper, starting with Al and Fern Bearder. They handed the business down to their son, Don Bearder, and he handed it down to his son, Douglas Bearder.

Those early years for the Bearder family came at a turbulent time for the country.

The war left its mark on the newspaper, as it did on all enterprises in Lake Geneva. In 1941, staff members were called to service one by one, to be replaced by new faces who in their turn, were drafted or enlisted.

During that time, hundreds of copies each week of the paper were mailed out to Lake Geneva servicemen in all theaters of the war. The news was not always good as 15 men from Lake Geneva were killed in the war, with many more wounded.

High school students started to work in the print shop during the war years, learning the trade to relieve the shortage of help. Students from the State School for the Deaf at Delavan also did their bit in the back shop during the war.

After VJ Day, service news took on a brighter color, names which appeared on the draft lists of years past were now read in the discharge announcements. Four staff members of the Regional News returned in 1946 to pick up where the war had left them off.

The following year, in 1947, the paper moved into a brand new building —its current home at 315 Broad St. — just in time to celebrate the paper's 75th anniversary.

Many things were different then including how the paper was made, which used to be with typeset instead of computer.

Sue Hinske, who worked at the paper for over 50 years, from 1964 to 2018, started as a typesetter.

“I started working here on June 1, 1964, right out of high school,” Hinske said.

She later moved to composition editor and did everything from stuffing ads in the paper to delivering papers when needed.

“It was tough work in those days. It was hot and a lot of machinery and presses. But I stayed. They didn’t think I would, but I stayed.”

Over the years, the printing of the paper was moved outside Lake Geneva. It’s now printed in Munster, Indiana.

Digital photography came about, retiring the paper’s dark room. And the age of computers and the internet allowed the paper to be put together electronically, rather than pasted together by hand.

In 1999, United Communications Corp., owned by Betsy and Howard Brown of Kenosha, acquired the Lake Geneva Regional News from the Bearder family, a sale the Bearder family said they made to support the continuation of the paper for years to come.

About 20 years later, in 2019, Lee Enterprise bought the Lake Geneva paper, continuing the paper’s long legacy. With Lee’s resources, the newspaper has become a leader in providing digital news and advertising, while maintaining a strong print edition.

Looking back over the years, John Halverson, who is now a Lake Geneva alderman but worked at the paper from 2009 to 2016, said, “I love newspapers and I love the city, and the job kind of combined both. We collected some good people and made some good stories.”

The newspaper is the soul of the community, Halverson said.

“Anything that prolongs and records the city’s history is the soul and it’s the people who work here who create it,” Halverson said.

He was at the paper along with now General Manager Rob Ireland during the transition from a print-centric product to a digital operation that now includes a website, and e-edition that allows people to read the full paper online wherever they are.

“The industry as I knew it that year was ending … we had to evolve into a new future,” Halverson said. Ireland remembers well what Halverson said when he talked to the staff about the evolution of newspapers.

“You basically held up a train and you said to us all, ‘Do you know why the railroad industry failed?’ And it was because they didn’t realize they were in the transportation business and this has stuck with me ... Newspapers had to evolve or we would become the railroad industry. If the railroads were smart, they would have bought the airlines.”

It certainly has evolved, while keeping the core mission of providing news and advertising solutions to the community.

Over the years there have been many memorable stories that have made it onto the pages of the Lake Geneva Regional news. One that Steve Targo recalls is when President George W. Bush rolled through Lake Geneva on a bus in September 2004.

“We had hoped he would take a bus ride here and come out and speak to the crowd. It didn’t work out that way. The bus just rolled through,” recalls Steve Targo, who started with the paper as assistant editor in 1997 and now works as the special sections coordinator, which includes producing the weekly Resorter and sections like Luxury Lake Geneva and Welcome Home.

Another memorable story was covering the transition of Black Point Estate on Geneva Lake’s north shore from a private residence into the museum it is today.

“It took a long time to make that happen. Now it’s synonymous with Geneva Lake,” Targo said.

Looking back at the many stories over the years, Targo said, “My role in that … in a way, it’s really pretty small. I was just writing what was happening at a certain place at a certain time. But if I helped inform people, if I had any influence in decision to make it what it is today, that is huge.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.