Lake Geneva Regional News roundup of academic honors

Angelica Werth, of Elkhorn, was named to the President’s List at Clemson University, in Clemson, South Carolina.
Zachary Hanner, of Genoa City, received the Esports Booster Club Player of the Year Award from the athletics department at Elmira College, in Elmire, New York.
Nicole Warnstedt, of Lake Geneva, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.
Carmen Consolino, of Elkhorn, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at American International College, in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Kennedy Smith, of Lake Geneva, made the Winter 2020 Dean’s List at Grand Valley State University, in Allendale, Michigan. She also graduated recently from Grand Valley State, as did Chandler Hehr, of Fontana.
Amos Johnson, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College, in Pensacola, Florida.
Nicole Skoby, of Fontana; and Matthew Kretsch, of Genoa City, made the Spring 2019-20 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Catholic Central High School in Burlington recently announced its second semester honor roll. Receiving highest honors were Mia Sassano, of Lake Geneva; Giacomo Ricci and Olivia Ricci, both of Bloomfield; and Bernadette Frisch, of Genoa City. High honors: Zoe Sassano, Madeline vonRabenau and Katherine Kammermeier, all of Lake Geneva; Christian Weis, of Genoa City; Riley Sullivan, of Walworth; and John Huffman, of Williams Bay. Honors: Megan Clifford and Kaden Kayser, of Lake Geneva; Connor Daniels, of Genoa City; and Abigail Deane, of Fontana.
Rachel Bearder and Isabella Vitullo, both of Lake Geneva; and Sydney Roe and Joseph Stoll, both of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Edgewood College in Madison. Bearder, Roe, Vitullo and Dakota Hummel, of Elkhorn, also received Spring 2020 semester honors.
Margaret Stehno, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Hiram College, in Hiram, Ohio.
Hunter Leathers, of Elkhorn, made the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Caroline Terry, of Elkhorn; Molly Dover, of Lake Geneva; and Erin Callahan, of Williams Bay, were named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Cassidy Winkler, of Elkhorn, was named to the university’s Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Area students who were on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Carthage College include Victoria Weinfurter, Lorien Van Dyke and Zoe Gatz, all of Elkhorn; Claire Beyers and Karleigh Nor, both of Walworth; Braden Kundert, of Lake Geneva; and Jessica Fischer, of Genoa City. Nor and Chad Tuura, of Genoa City, also graduated from Carthage in May.
Jackie Carper, of Lake Geneva, was one of 10 on the UW-Whitewater Warhawks bowling team to be recognized by the Academic All-National Tenpin Coaches Association.
Charles Edward Stehno IV, of Lake Geneva, received a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
Julia Klok, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Spring 2020 Head of School Scholar Honors List at Pomfret School, in Pomfret, Connecticut.
Kimberly Mueller, of Elkhorn, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University, in Fayette, Iowa. Also graduating from the university were Jackie Rumer, of Elkhorn; and Mary Schwarz, of Lake Geneva. Rumer earned a master’s degree, Schwarz a bachelor’s.
Making the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois: Marlene Vail, of Fontana; Dylan Straube, of Genoa City; George Somerville and Joely Vanlaarhoven, both of Lake Geneva; and Skylar Duerr, Ashlee Hohensee and Katelyn Perryman, all of Williams Bay.
Kaarin Quaerna, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Emmalei King, of Lake Geneva, made the Honor Roll at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, Oregon.
Named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Winona State University, in Winona, Minnesota, were Madison Bronson, of Williams Bay; Aidan Frisby, of Genoa City; Taylor Gritzner and Madeline Krien, both of Lake Geneva; Kayla Kerkman and Nicholas Klug, both of Burlington; and Ryann Tisdale, of Fontana. Gritzner recently graduated from Winona, with a bachelor of arts degree. Area graduates receiving bachelor of science degrees include Aaron Mutter, of Burlington; Morgan Sullivan, of Twin Lakes; and Joseph Korosec, of Elkhorn. Ashley Rossmiller, of Burlington, graduated with a bachelor of science in education degree.
