Lake Geneva Regional News roundup of academic honors

Angelica Werth, of Elkhorn, was named to the President’s List at Clemson University, in Clemson, South Carolina.

Zachary Hanner, of Genoa City, received the Esports Booster Club Player of the Year Award from the athletics department at Elmira College, in Elmire, New York.

Nicole Warnstedt, of Lake Geneva, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.

Carmen Consolino, of Elkhorn, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at American International College, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kennedy Smith, of Lake Geneva, made the Winter 2020 Dean’s List at Grand Valley State University, in Allendale, Michigan. She also graduated recently from Grand Valley State, as did Chandler Hehr, of Fontana.

Amos Johnson, of Lake Geneva, was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College, in Pensacola, Florida.

Nicole Skoby, of Fontana; and Matthew Kretsch, of Genoa City, made the Spring 2019-20 Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.