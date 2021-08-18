Lake Geneva Regional News welcomes new West End reporter

I was getting ready to move to Chicago when I got the email from Stephanie Jones, editor at the Lake Geneva Regional News. They were looking for a reporter, she said. She spotted my application for The Journal Times in Racine and thought I might be a good fit for the Regional News.
I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2021 with a degree in Communication. I loved covering local arts and politics for The Daily Illini. How great it would be, I thought, if I could have conversations with passionate people and tell their stories for a living.
Openings in print journalism were few and far between. I didn’t hear back from any papers for months, and the dream began to fade. Come May, I was killing time at my family home in St. Louis before my year of service with AmeriCorps in Chicago was scheduled to begin.
Enter: The Lake Geneva Regional News. I can’t thank everyone at the paper enough for taking a chance on me.
It’s been about a month since I started reporting for the Regional News. In my first week I got to meet a bald eagle at the Lake Geneva Public Library — her name was Valkyrie, and she was breathtaking. My second week I covered the July 13 drowning in Geneva Lake. I spoke with Police Commander Tom Hausner about the fragility of life, and the trauma that first responders carry.
I feel so grateful to be learning the stories of these communities — the lighthearted, the heartbreaking, and everything in between.
Even more, I get to go on this adventure alongside Dennis Hines and Andrew Tucker, who have already taught me so much about being a reporter. From Dennis I have learned that you don’t need to be loud to be a great reporter; you need only be curious, and care. From Andrew I have learned that there is no use fighting the caffeine addiction — there are so many good coffeeshops to choose from, anyways.
And from the people I have had the pleasure of meeting in my West End coverage, I have learned about the pride you have in your communities. I have learned about the ways you take care of each other. And I can’t wait to learn more.
Karena covers Williams Bay, Fontana and other West End communities, plus a little in Delavan, Elkhorn, Geneva and more. You can reach her at 262-248-8096 ext. 109 or ktse@lakegenevanews.net.