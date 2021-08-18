Lake Geneva Regional News welcomes new West End reporter

Karena Tse Follow Karena Tse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I was getting ready to move to Chicago when I got the email from Stephanie Jones, editor at the Lake Geneva Regional News. They were looking for a reporter, she said. She spotted my application for The Journal Times in Racine and thought I might be a good fit for the Regional News.

I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in May 2021 with a degree in Communication. I loved covering local arts and politics for The Daily Illini. How great it would be, I thought, if I could have conversations with passionate people and tell their stories for a living.

Openings in print journalism were few and far between. I didn’t hear back from any papers for months, and the dream began to fade. Come May, I was killing time at my family home in St. Louis before my year of service with AmeriCorps in Chicago was scheduled to begin.

Enter: The Lake Geneva Regional News. I can’t thank everyone at the paper enough for taking a chance on me.

