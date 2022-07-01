Lake Geneva Regional News wins 14 Wisconsin Newspaper awards, including 8 first place awards

The Lake Geneva Regional News won 14 Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) awards, including eight first place awards — among them the prestigious general excellence category for its division of weekly newspapers.

“This newspaper covers a number of communities well, each getting its due. Writing is clean, and design is eye-catching,” wrote the judges of this year’s WNA contest.

The awards were presented during the newspaper association’s annual awards ceremony in Madison on Friday, June 24.

The Regional News won a first place award for best frontpage, best opinion page, and for breaking news reporting for coverage of drownings on Geneva Lake.

Lake Geneva Regional News Editor Stephanie Jones won three first place awards for best artistic photo of the January 2021 ice crystals by Riviera Beach, best feature photo of a couple embracing after getting engaged in 2021 inside the ice castle on opening day and best video for a video of the revolving ice carousel on Delavan Lake.

Perfect place for a proposal (there were at least two on opening night) The ice castles have become known as a great place for proposals. Here Brian Hoppe and Brenna Kmiec, who live in the Green Bay, Appleton area,…

Resorter cover Jan. 7, 2021: Hoarfrost by the Riviera Hoarfrost — a layer of ice crystals that fall on the ground and attach themselves to trees or fences — blanketed the area the morning of Monda…

The Regional News also won first place for best grocery ad for the design of the weekly Best Bargains ad.

The Regional News also earned third place for a sports news story and sports feature story by former sports reporter Andrew Tucker. Regional News reporter Dennis Hines received a third place for a feature photo from Sharon’s 2021 Model A Day.

Steve Targo received an honorable mention for best artistic photo for a photo of a pier on Geneva Lake, best feature/lifestyle pages and for the magazine “Luxury Lake Geneva” as best niche product.

Lake Geneva Regional News reporter and columnist Eric A. Johnson, who joined the paper’s staff on Feb. 28, was the recipient of six awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for his 2021 work with the Vilas County News-Review, an Eagle River-based weekly in northern Wisconsin, where he worked before joining the Regional News.

Johnson, who now writes the Regional News column “Shooting the (lake) breeze” won first place best local column honors for his “Not that you asked, but…” column in the Vilas County News-Review.

Wrote the judge of Johnson’s three column submissions in the category, “This was the winner by far. The entries varied widely and show the writer’s skill attacking any subject and making it both informative and entertaining for readers. Excellent work.”

Other first place awards won by Johnson included those for best headlines and best business coverage.

Johnson earned two third place Better Newspaper Contest awards for best spot news photo and best feature/lifestyle pages. Additionally, he earned an honorable mention award in the best feature story (profile) category.