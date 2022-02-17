Lake Geneva removes residency requirement from city administrator position

Lake Geneva’s city administrator officially will be allowed to live outside of the city’s limits.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 14, to remove a section from the city’s ordinance regarding the city administrator position, which requires the city administrator to become a resident of the city within six months after being hired.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended removing the resident requirement for the city administrator, Feb. 1.

The provision that was removed reads: “The administrator shall become a resident within six months following the date of appointment, unless this section is specifically waived or varied by council ordinance or by contract authorized by the council and entered into with the administrator covering the terms and conditions and residency.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said, during the finance committee meeting, that after Act 10 was enacted in 2011 municipalities could no longer require its employees to live within the community’s limits.

“The only restriction is you can require police and firefighters to live within 15 miles. That’s the only exception,” Draper said. “The statute takes precedence over any ordinance, any contract, anything we have.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said, during the finance committee meeting, when City Administrator Dave Nord was hired in 2018, he agreed to move to Lake Geneva, which he did, but he has since moved out of the community. Nord still works as Lake Geneva’s city administrator, but currently lives in Rockford, Illinois.

Hedlund said he feels having residency requirements for city employees discourages people from applying for city positions.

“He didn’t say how long he would be here. He had residence in Lake Geneva for about a year and then he moved away,” Hedlund said. “Telling people you have to stay or you can’t have your job anymore would be kind of counter productive.”

Alderman Ken Howell said removing the residency requirement allows Nord to still work as the city’s administrator although he no longer lives in the community.

“I guess this means you don’t have to move back or quit,” Howell told Nord during the finance committee meeting.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said when Nord was hired as city administrator he was not required to move to Lake Geneva, but it was offered to him as a financial incentive.

“So that’s the difference,” Fesenmaier said. “There wasn’t a requirement. It was an incentive for up to 12 months to move.”

Nord indicated that he was not paid the financial incentive.

