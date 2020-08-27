Lake Geneva reports the newest police blotter

Aug. 16

1:14 a.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street near Country Club Drive cited James D. Endl, 18, Elkhorn, on suspicion of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation–alcohol related.

Aug. 15

6:34 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Wells Street near East South Street cited Deborah S. Garrett, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 14

6:19 p.m.: Officers dispatched to a traffic crash in the 400 block of Interchange North cited James Michael Synove, 60, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating under the influence–first offense and hit and run–unattended vehicle.

9:32 a.m.: An officer dispatched to the 1800 block of Conant Street cited Robert Kunecki, 48, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of animal-dogs running at large.

Aug. 13

8:50 p.m.: An officer at 201 N. Edwards Boulevard cited Jose H. Aguirre, 31, Salem, on suspicion of retail theft-concealment of items.

Aug. 11