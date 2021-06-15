Lake Geneva rescinds emergency proclamation, but meetings can still be attended virtually for now

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I do like the fact that all the discussions we have at the committee level are available to the general public through the fact that we video tape them now or they have a GoToMeeting type of application,” Flower said.

Attorney Dan Draper told the aldermen they could decide to adopt an ordinance to continue to offer a virtual option for people to view the meetings after July 12.

Draper said the City of Green Bay has already adopted an ordinance to allow for virtual meetings.

“Green Bay has sort of taken the working oars on this and developed one,” Draper said. “We can take that, and we can discuss it among staff and come with a recommendation to you as far as how we accomplish this goal.”

Other aspects of the emergency proclamation such as limiting seating capacity in the council chambers to 25%, conducting city hall business only at the vestibule area, requiring people to wear masks in city buildings and allowing downtown merchants to display their items outside of their businesses have expired.

“Everything that was on that proclamation is wiped out, except for the virtual meetings,” City Administrator Dave Nord said. “So everything else is gone.”