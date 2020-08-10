Lake Geneva reserves time for residents on Riviera Beach

Lake Geneva residents now have a few hours during the week when they have Riviera Beach all to themselves.
Riviera Beach will be open strictly for resident pass holders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the rest of the summer season, until Sept. 7.
The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously agreed July 27 to restrict the public beach to city residents only for four hours each Wednesday.
The move was included in a package of city actions bundled together under the city’s emergency proclamation order to help Lake Geneva control the coronavirus.
The council extended the emergency proclamation order through Aug. 24.
The amendment was approved by a 7-1 vote, with Alderman Ken Howell voting “no.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed the amendment to give residents their own designated time to use the popular beach.
“There’s hardly anything left of the summer,” Fesenmaier said. “We need to give residents time on their own beach.”
City Harbormaster Linda Frame called it a good idea.
“I think it’s a good thing to do for our residents,” Frame said.
Alderman John Halverson said although he was not opposed to the idea, he was concerned about how the city would inform tourists that the beach is not available to them.
“When they get here at 9 a.m., are we going to tell them to wait for four hours?” Halverson said.
Frame said some visitors were disappointed when the first Wednesday came around on July 29 and the beach was open to residents only.
Some people were understanding, but others were disappointed, Frame said.
“We mentioned other activities they could do in Lake Geneva until 1 p.m., and a lot of people were fine with that,” Frame said. “Some people grumbled, but I think it was handled very well.”
Howell said he was concerned about groups that may have contracts to host swim lessons or free swim programs on the beach.
“I think we need to find out if we’re breaking any agreements,” he said.
Fesenmaier said the designated beach hours for residents would include any groups that are conducting swim lessons or programs. She said most of the people who participate in swim lessons are residents anyway.
Resident beach passes cost $3 and can be purchased at City Hall, 626 Geneva St., or at the city’s website, cityoflakegeneva.com.
The passes are limited to six people per household.
