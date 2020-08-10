Lake Geneva reserves time for residents on Riviera Beach

“When they get here at 9 a.m., are we going to tell them to wait for four hours?” Halverson said.

Frame said some visitors were disappointed when the first Wednesday came around on July 29 and the beach was open to residents only.

Some people were understanding, but others were disappointed, Frame said.

“We mentioned other activities they could do in Lake Geneva until 1 p.m., and a lot of people were fine with that,” Frame said. “Some people grumbled, but I think it was handled very well.”

Howell said he was concerned about groups that may have contracts to host swim lessons or free swim programs on the beach.

“I think we need to find out if we’re breaking any agreements,” he said.

Fesenmaier said the designated beach hours for residents would include any groups that are conducting swim lessons or programs. She said most of the people who participate in swim lessons are residents anyway.

Resident beach passes cost $3 and can be purchased at City Hall, 626 Geneva St., or at the city’s website, cityoflakegeneva.com.

The passes are limited to six people per household.

