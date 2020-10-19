Lake Geneva resident fined $4K for blight; officials try to get him to clean up

Rogers has installed a dumpster in his driveway where he plans to dispose of the items.

He said cleaning up his property has been a slow-going process because he currently has a pulled hamstring and other health-related issues.

“There’s so much going on, and I can’t devote 24 hours to doing this,” Rogers said. “I’m a one-man operation. You can only do so much every day.”

Rogers said several items on his property have been given to him by area residents, because he is a member of the Lake Geneva Knights of Columbus and he often donates items to people who are in need.

However, he said the vehicles that he often uses to transport the items have not been in working condition during the past few months, so they have accumulated in his yard.

“If I know somebody who is down and out, I just give them stuff,” Rogers said. “I have toys for kids, a little bit of clothes, but mostly furniture and stuff like that.”

Rogers said he also transports items that are given to him to warehouses he owns in surrounding communities, which he then sells over the internet, but he has not been able to so during the past few months because of issues with his vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}