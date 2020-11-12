Lake Geneva resident receives statewide library award

An area resident has received a statewide recognition for the contributions she has made to the Lake Geneva Public Library.
Chris Brookes of Lake Geneva has received the Citation of Merit Award from the Wisconsin Library Association.
Her contributions include hosting Authorfest in Library Park and she is in the process of starting a new program where are residents share their stories as a way to preserve local history.
The award recognizes a Wisconsin resident who has volunteered their time to help assist their community's library.
Brookes was nominated for the award by Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak and Director of Adult Services Rachel Strehlow.
The Wisconsin Library Association is set to officially present the award during an upcoming virtual meeting.
Brookes said the award is an honor for both her and the library.
"It's a whole state award," Brookes said. "Now the Lake Geneva Public Library will be recognized. It's wonderful."
Brookes has been a member of both the library board and the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library Board during the past 14 years.
She has helped organized book sales and other fundraisers for the library as a member of the friends group.
Brookes said she became involved with the library shortly after she retired from teaching at Lake Geneva Middle School in 2006.
"I do whatever I can for the library," Brookes said. "I love the library."
Kornak said Brookes has made several valuable contributions to the library during the past several years.
"She is a tireless and dedicated volunteer, working towards access to lifelong learning opportunities for everyone in our community," Kornak said.
Strehlow said Brookes has been a valuable asset to the library, serving on both the library board and friends of the library board.
"Every library would benefit greatly from having someone like Chris Brookes," Strehlow said. "Not only is she a fantastic resource, a wealth of knowledge, a dedicated library supported and a tireless worker, but she is kind, willing to help and her smile and laugh makes the day brighter."
Authorfest
Brookes has partnered with Breadloaf Bookstore during the past seven years to host Authorfest, in which area authors set up booths at Library Park to sign copies of their books and meet with potential readers.
Brookes said when the event was first started about 25 authors participated, but during recent years about 50 authors have attended.
The event was conducted virtually this year because of the coronavirus.
"Which was very exciting because we didn't want Authorfest to just slip away," Brookes said. "We want to have continuity of the events. It's really established in Lake Geneva now."
Brookes has conducted several educational programs for the library portraying local historic characters including Mary Sturgis, who donated her cottage to the city of Lake Geneva in 1894 which became the city's first public library.
"Mary was very community minded," Brookes said. "She gave to the YMCA, her church, the library and many other organizations. She was very inspirational."
Kornak said Brookes has conducted several interesting educational programs for the library and other local organizations during the past few years.
"Her programs have been for all ages, from elementary school class visits and library staff appreciation events," Kornak said.
Strehlow said Brookes is very knowledgeable about local history.
"If I need help finding historical information, Chris has helped point me in the right direction by giving me names and email addresses," Strehlow said.
A StoryCorp program
Brookes is in the process of establishing a StoryCorp program for the library, in which residents share stories about their experiences in Lake Geneva, which are recorded and archived for local history.
Brookes had hoped to start the program in March, but it has been delayed because of the coronavirus.
"We thought it was a wonderful opportunity to collect local history," Brookes said. "So many people are interested in it, and so many businesses and organizations in town support it."
