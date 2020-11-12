Lake Geneva resident receives statewide library award

The event was conducted virtually this year because of the coronavirus.

"Which was very exciting because we didn't want Authorfest to just slip away," Brookes said. "We want to have continuity of the events. It's really established in Lake Geneva now."

Brookes has conducted several educational programs for the library portraying local historic characters including Mary Sturgis, who donated her cottage to the city of Lake Geneva in 1894 which became the city's first public library.

"Mary was very community minded," Brookes said. "She gave to the YMCA, her church, the library and many other organizations. She was very inspirational."

Kornak said Brookes has conducted several interesting educational programs for the library and other local organizations during the past few years.

"Her programs have been for all ages, from elementary school class visits and library staff appreciation events," Kornak said.

Strehlow said Brookes is very knowledgeable about local history.

"If I need help finding historical information, Chris has helped point me in the right direction by giving me names and email addresses," Strehlow said.

A StoryCorp program