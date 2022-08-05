Lake Geneva residents ask city aldermen to slow down on proposed trail extension project on South Street

Several Lake Geneva residents are asking city officials to "slow their roll" when it comes to a proposed trail extension project.

City officials plan to extend the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.

The trail extension would lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also is set to be extended west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

The City of Lake Geneva has received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project.

Several residents who live near South Street have expressed concerns related to the project including tree removal, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be about 40 feet.

Residents expressed their concerns to city aldermen during a city council committee of the whole meeting, Aug. 1, and asked them to consider the project more closely.

Jeff Waters said even though the city received a grant to help pay for the trail extension, there would be additional costs related to the project, which would end up being the responsibility of the Lake Geneva taxpayers.

"We are asking the council to slow their roll," Waters said. "Obviously, you need to satisfy existing invoices for completed work but please halt future planning and any and all related work pertaining to the South Street trail."

Waters also asked the aldermen to schedule a special meeting and invite a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to discuss the best options for using the grant funding.

"Please call a special meeting to draw the most optimal path as it related to the South Street trail proposal, and please slow the roll," Waters said.

Pleas to slow down

Peg Esposito, member of the park board of commissioners, asked the aldermen to review the project more carefully and consider other options for the grant funding.

"We just can't do it because we saw we can get a grant and that this is a good place to put it," Esposito said. "I ask you to slow the roll on this. This is a great thing to stop and look at and maybe putting the money elsewhere or just think about the plans overall."

Kelly Nickel of Lake Geneva said she likes the idea of a path or sidewalk along South Street to give people a place to walk or ride their bicycles, but she is not in favor of a 10-foot-wide trail.

Nickel said she is concerned that the trail would encroach on people's properties.

"A 10-foot bike path, who's using this?," Nickel said. "Are we running the Tour de France through here? I like the idea of taking bikes off of the road, but I don't know if we need 10 feet to do that."

Shelley Rowell of Lake Geneva said she is concerned about the trees that would be removed as a result of the project.

"It's a beautiful town. By what you guys are going to do, you're going to destroy it," Rowell said. "There's trees that are 200 to 250 years old on South Street, and you just want to take them out. You can't replace trees that are 200 to 250 years old."

Former Mayor Tom Hartz said the trail extension would provide another method for people to access areas of the community and give people another place to walk and to ride their bikes or skateboards.

"I don't think access in this community should be defined by owning a car," Hartz said. "I think in order to make it as inclusive as we possibly can, we should consider all forms of mobility and this is certainly one."

City has limited options

Zach Simpson, project manager for Strand Associates, the company the city is working with on the project, said the city has to follow the design standards set forth by the grant.

"We have to meet the intent of the grant in order to use the funds. We have to adhere to design guidance," Simpson said. "We can't really bend the rules of the design study report. That's where all our design decisions are approved and documented by the DOT, so there are guidelines we have to follow for width and clearance and clear zones."

Simpson said the grant requires that the path be 10-feet wide; however, it does allow for areas of the trail to be eight feet wide if the city is able to prove that there is a benefit for reducing the size.

"There has to be a benefit for the DOT to give you a variance," Simpson said. "So they will let you come down to eight feet. It's only for interment portions of the corridor, and there has to be a reasonable benefit."

Simpson said he realizes that several trees would have to be removed for the project, but the grant requires that the trail remains on city property and if the path was rerouted it could end up on areas of private property.

He said Strand Associates representatives are trying to determine if the trail can be rerouted.

"The city as the grantee has to own the property, essentially, that the trail sits in. So that's one of the primary objectives with this design," Simpson said. "The challenge we're up against is trying to fit this trail in the city's corridor. The trees, for the most part, are in the right away, but we are certainly challenged with that and I don't disagree with that."

What's next?

Simpson said the company plans to go out for bids on the project in late 2023 with construction to begin in 2024.

"We're in the middle of the process. We're pretty far along," Simpson said. "The next steps would be to produce a transportation project plat, which identifies easements for grading, etc., and coordinating with utilities."

At the end of the committee of the whole meeting, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voted against adjournment, because the council members had not scheduled a special meeting for the trail extension project to be discussed again in the future.

Fesenmaier was the only alderman to vote against adjournment.

"You have all these people here, and we failed to put it on an agenda," Fesenmaier said. "I understand we can't make an official motion, but it does say we can refer things to a committee. So now that we have everyone here, we have failed to do that, which I think is part of what they're frustrated with."