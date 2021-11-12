Lake Geneva residents could be responsible for removing snow from fire hydrants

Lake Geneva residents who have a fire hydrant near their property may be responsible for removing snow from that hydrant beginning this winter.

City officials are considering amending the city’s snow ordinance to require residents to remove snow from fire hydrants that are located near their property.

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved changes to the city’s snow ordinance, Oct. 25, which includes requiring residents to remove snow from fire hydrants.

The proposed ordinance changes still have to be approved by the full city council.

Employees from the city’s water department currently are responsible for removing snow from the hydrants.

Utility Commission Director Josh Gajewski said the department has four employees to remove snow from about 650 fire hydrants.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said there are several communities that require residents to remove snow from fire hydrants that are on their property.

“There are cities that do it the way we do it, and there are cities that mandate if you have a hydrant in front of your property, you are responsible to shovel it out,” Earle said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said requiring residents to remove snow from fire hydrants may save time for city staff.

“It’s not a big issue now, but it will be when it snows,” Hedlund said. “That’s a lot of hydrants to clean with four people.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the city should decide soon whether it wants to make changes to the snow ordinance with winter approaching.

“We’re almost ready for snow to fly,” Flower said. “It can happen any day.”

Earle said there are several residents who currently remove snow from fire hydrants in case there is a fire emergency near their home.

“There are many residents in the city that do it already,” Earle said. “They realize their house could burn down or their friend’s next door, and they do it already.”

Another proposed change to the snow ordinance would require people who own property near a bike or multi-use path to remove snow or ice from those areas.

Members of the public works committee discussed the issue Sept. 27 and again Oct. 25.

The areas that are of most concern are multi-use paths near the intersection of Main Street and Edwards Boulevard, including a path near a Taco Bell restaurant and a path near the southwest corner of Main Street and Edwards Boulevard that travels down to a traffic signal located an Aldi’s and Walmart store.

“Code enforcement cannot force property owners to clear that path,” Earle said. “So we discussed that we would like to change ordinances to certain areas of the bike path or multi-use path to be maintained as sidewalks.”

Earle said he would like to require property owners to remove snow from those paths because of the amount of pedestrian traffic that occurs in that area. He said requiring property owners to remove snow from those paths would make it easier for people who live in the Havenwood Apartments to access Walmart, Aldi’s and other businesses in that area.

“That would make it as a sidewalk, which would make it mandatory for the property owners adjacent to it to treat it as a sidewalk,” Earle said. “The biggest concern is the Taco Bell one, because that is the only connection from Havenwood to get to Walmart and Aldi.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she would like the city to require snow removal from paths near Townline Road and other areas of the community, as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of people walking in the snow on Townline Road, too,” Flower said. “We mentioned streets near Taco Bell, and I think there’s more need beyond that point right now.”

Flower said people who own property near a bike path should be required to remove snow from those areas, but city staff should be responsible for removing snow from paths that are located near city-owned property.

“I think the bike paths that are in our right-aways should be cleared by whoever the property owner is,” Flower said. “I think if we own a park, we should clear it. If someone owns a park, they should clear it.”

