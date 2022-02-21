Lake Geneva resort struggling to find workers proposed hospitality academy, but neighbors worried about J-1 visas

The Abbey, a Lake Geneva area resort located in Fontana, is continuing to struggle to find employees and as one way to help recruit workers, the resort proposed establishing a hospitality academy.

But neighbors are continuing to push back against the program, citing concerns about students coming over from other countries on visas.

After an overwhelming number of Walworth residents expressed disapproval of the proposed Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy, Walworth Town Board members unanimously voted to push the decision to April's board meeting.

The Abbey’s proposal is to buy the retreat center behind Inspiration Ministries and create a training academy where students would also be able to live. As part of the agreement, Inspiration Ministries would retain about 30 acres of property on the north side of the site, and Abbey Provident Venture would obtain about 20 acres of property on the south side.

But many residents are against the project and the Wednesday, Feb. 16, Walworth Town Board meeting was filled with concerns and comments regarding the project.

The main concern was the possibility of this academy turning into a J-1 Visa program, with many of the workers coming from other countries. With that, some residents felt their safety would be jeopardized.

One resident said, “I feel very unsafe as a resident of the town of Walworth … If we start to look at other areas that brought in J-1 programs, especially Wisconsin Dells, crime rates went through the roof.”

Erik Barber, president of Inspiration Ministries, rebutted that argument saying he called the police department in that area and the Wilderness Resort.

“I have great concern that there is a lot of misinformation that’s going around driving the fear and anxiety around the project,” said Barber. “The clear answer from the police department and Wilderness Resorts, who by the way has 1,300 to 1,800 J-1 visa students every single year, said there is not an issue with the crime as it relates to J-1 visa programs.”

There may be 15 J-1 visa students that join the program, not nearly as many as residents may think, Barber added. And these students are well educated and come from middle-upper class families, he said.

Cary Kerger, the managing member of Abbey, explained the value that this program would add.

“It’s going on the tax rolls which is helping the economic viability of the community. This is a workforce development program. One of the largest issues the state of Wisconsin faces is a shortage of workers,” said Kerger.

Although the board pushed back the decision for Inspiration Ministries to operate as a “recreational camp”, it unanimously voted to allow the rezoning of a road for the safety of the establishment.

In order to vote down the program, the board needs to provide substantial evidence that there are legitimate concerns for safety and that it does not fit under the guidelines of a recreation camp, said Plan Commission Attorney David Rasmussen. If they vote for it, they would also need to prove how it could benefit the community.

With that in consideration, the board voted not to make any decision and take time to better analyze the issue.

The matter was also set to go to the Walworth County Zoning Agency on Thursday, Feb. 17. But that committee also tabled any decision, until the town made its decision.