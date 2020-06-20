Lake Geneva restaurant closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A popular restaurant and tavern on the Lake Geneva lakefront has closed its doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Popeye's on Lake Geneva, located at 811 Wrigley Drive, announced today that an employee has been quarantined with the virus, and that the business is shutting down until further notice.

In an announcement posted on the restaurant's front doors, Popeye's extends apologies to customers, including those whose plans are being disrupted for this weekend's Father's Day holiday.

"Although we are not required to shut down, we deem it our responsibility to our wonderful team of employees and our valued guests," the announcement said.

Popeye's said it plans to reopen in late June, although an exact date has not been announced.

Located along the Lake Geneva lakefront, Popeye's is a popular tourist stop that has been crowded with customers since Wisconsin businesses in mid-May were permitted to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most tourists and other visitors packing the city's downtown have dispensed with wearing face masks or taking other precautions — stirring fears that the contagious respiratory infection would be spread among the crowds.