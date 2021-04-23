Lake Geneva restaurants open and ready for restaurant week, after year of COVID

Owners of area dining establishments are cooking up some special dishes to entice new and regular customers to come visit them during Restaurant Week.
Visit Lake Geneva is hosting its annual Restaurant Week from April 24 through May 2, in which customers can visit 25 participating restaurants to enjoy various food and drink items.
Stephanie Klett, executive director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said this year’s Restaurant Week is an important event as many area restaurants have been adversely affected during the past year because of the coronavirus.
Klett said Restaurant Week gives people an opportunity to return to their favorite establishments, enjoy a meal and help the local restaurant industry rebound.
“It’s almost like a full speed ahead welcome back,” Klett said. “It’s a way of saying our restaurants are here, they’re terrific and they’re open to you. This is your chance to not only support the local economy but to say, ‘We are coming out of this pandemic.’”
Most of the participating restaurants will offer a “prix fixe” menu in which they will offer food and drink items at a fixed price. Breakfast will cost about $10, lunch will cost between $10 and $15, and dinner will cost between $25 and $35.
Participating restaurants will offer a dine-in or carry-out option.
“If people aren’t comfortable yet being in a restaurant, they can still do carry-out or pick-up,” Klett said. “So all the options are there.”
Hawk’s View Bar & Grille
Hawk’s View Bar & Grille, 7377 Krueger Road in Lake Geneva, is one of 25 local establishments that will be participating in this year’s Restaurant Week.
Kris Hills, marketing coordinator for Hawk’s View Bar & Grille, said the restaurant has participated in Restaurant Week for five years. She said being involved with the event helps Hawk’s View attract new customers.
“We participate because we like to be included in the Lake Geneva area events that go on,” Hills said. “We like to put our best foot forward and meet some new people, get some new customers and be able to showcase what we have.”
Hills said Hawk’s View usually receives a positive response during Restaurant Week. She said most of the customers are golfers from the Hawk’s View Golf Course.
The restaurant usually has extra staff on hand throughout the event.
“Especially here with the golf course, we will bring in a couple extra people to make sure we’re giving customers good service and to be able to handle whatever business walks in the door,” Hills said.
Hawk’s View Bar & Grille will be offering some specialty items during Restaurant Week including Parmesan-crusted chicken sandwiches and pulled pork sandwiches with Mandarin orange barbecue sauce.
Hills said, during previous years, some of the Restaurant Week items have become a part of Hawk View’s regular menu.
“If we find one of the items that’s a popular selection from our guests, then we typically put it on our menu for the rest of the year,” she said.
Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar
Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, 835 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, is another restaurant that will be featured during Restaurant Week.
Dana Trilla, co-owner of Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, said the restaurant has participated in Restaurant Week for four years. She said the event helps more people become familiar with the restaurant.
“It’s a great way to gain a little added exposure, maybe get some new customers who were on the fence to come see us before and get them in to try some of the new seafood items we have on the menu,” Trilla said. “As of December, we have our liquor license so we have specialty cocktails now, too.”
During Restaurant Week, Barrique will offer a two-course lunch that will include a choice of a soup or salad and a sandwich, and a three-course dinner that will include a choice of an appetizer, main course and dessert from Pies by Fasano.
“Pies by Fasano is a pie company out of Chicago that we have some family ties with,” Trilla said. “My dad went to school with the owner, so we get our pies from him directly. They’re really fresh and delicious and handmade. It’s fun to incorporate them with our Restaurant Week.”
Trilla said Barrique usually receives many customers during Restaurant Week, and they usually have additional staff available to handle the increased business.
“Just like everyone else, we’re in our hiring boom,” Trilla said. “Like every year, it’s a trying thing to staff appropriately but we’re going to do our best to have as many hands on deck as we can.”
Waterfront Restaurant in the Abbey Resort
The Waterfront Restaurant, located inside the Abbey Resort and Avani Spa, 269 Fontana Blvd. in Fontana, also is participating in this year’s Restaurant Week.
The restaurant will offer a three-course dinner which includes a choice of Wisconsin cheese curds or ahi tuna tostadas for the first course; barbecue pulled pork or salmon Waldorf for the second course; and skillet cookie for dessert; as well as a two-course lunch which includes tomato basil soup and barbecue bowl.
Adnan Khan, director of food and beverage for Abbey Resort, said the restaurant will offer some of its well-known favorites, as well as some specialty items during Restaurant Week.
“The ahi tuna and the cheese curds, this is something we are known for here at the resort,” Khan said. “The pulled pork is all made in-house, slow cooked and smoked. We do all our barbecues in-house, so everything is made from scratch.”
Khan said Waterfront Restaurant participates in Restaurant Week every year, and they usually receive a lot of repeat customers throughout the week.
“Because of the menu items we offer, they usually come back to try other items on the menu,” Khan said. “It’s good to see people coming back to try the items we offer for Restaurant Week.”
Benefit to local restaurants and nonprofits
With the coronavirus negatively affecting the restaurant industry during the past year, Restaurant Week is a welcomed event for many business owners.
Hills said she feels many people are ready to dine out again.
“People are getting out and about and feeling comfortable. This gives them the opportunity to experience the restaurants and see what they have to offer,” Hills said. “A lot of restaurants offer outdoor dining now to a bigger extent than before. I think people are ready to get out and enjoy some good food and good company.”
Trilla said she also feels that people are anxious to return to their favorite dining establishments, and Restaurant Week gives them that opportunity.
“Honestly, I think it’s great timing with the weather changing and people being cooped up in their house,” Trilla said. “I think everyone is ready to get out there and enjoy things again even if it’s just a meal with a friend.”
Khan said Restaurant Week allows people to become more familiar with the local establishments.
“For us, it’s really important for us to show our offerings to the local community,” Khan said. “I think this is a good medium where we can do that, because it gives us an opportunity to show what we do and how we do it.”
Klett said Restaurant Week allows people to try different restaurants that they may have not had an opportunity to visit in the past.
“This is an opportunity to try something new, unique and different and to have a good time,” Klett said. “So this is really a win-win for the consumer, the restaurants and the economy of our region, and it’s really a win for the visitors.”
Besides giving people an opportunity to dine out and enjoy food at a local establishment, Restaurant Week also gives people an opportunity to help out a local organization.
The event includes the Lake Geneva Restaurant Week Charity Check program, in which diners can vote for a local charity to receive a monetary donation.
Customers will receive a ballot after their meal to vote which nonprofit they feel should receive the donation. People who place a carryout order will receive a ballot along with their meal which they can mail in or return to the restaurant.
The organization that obtains the most votes will receive a $5,000 donation, and the top four runners-up will receive a $1,000 donation.
“It really is something that is positive on all levels,” Klett said.
For more information about Restaurant Week and the participating businesses, visit www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week.