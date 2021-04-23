Lake Geneva restaurants open and ready for restaurant week, after year of COVID

“Honestly, I think it’s great timing with the weather changing and people being cooped up in their house,” Trilla said. “I think everyone is ready to get out there and enjoy things again even if it’s just a meal with a friend.”

Khan said Restaurant Week allows people to become more familiar with the local establishments.

“For us, it’s really important for us to show our offerings to the local community,” Khan said. “I think this is a good medium where we can do that, because it gives us an opportunity to show what we do and how we do it.”

Klett said Restaurant Week allows people to try different restaurants that they may have not had an opportunity to visit in the past.

“This is an opportunity to try something new, unique and different and to have a good time,” Klett said. “So this is really a win-win for the consumer, the restaurants and the economy of our region, and it’s really a win for the visitors.”

Besides giving people an opportunity to dine out and enjoy food at a local establishment, Restaurant Week also gives people an opportunity to help out a local organization.