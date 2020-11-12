Lake Geneva 'reverse' holiday parade approved; Burlington cancels its parade

Alderman Ken Howell asked, during the council meeting, if people would be allowed to walk and drive on Broad Street during the parade.

Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the parade will be promoted as a drive-through event, but people will be allowed to walk along the sidewalks to view the floats.

"Obviously, people live in the neighborhood and would prefer to walk from their homes, and they're welcome to do that but that's not something we will be promoting," she said.

Howell said he was concerned that motorists and pedestrians would be on Broad Street at the same time to view the floats.

"I'm glad pedestrians will be on the sidewalk," Howell said. "That had me worried."

Goodwin said the area of Broad Street where the parade will be conducted will be closed to through traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the day of the event to allow for the staging of the floats.

"It will be a hard shut down," Goodwin said. "The police department will have barricades up, and then at 5 o'clock when the parade starts, the barricades will open and people can start going through."