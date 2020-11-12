Lake Geneva 'reverse' holiday parade approved; Burlington cancels its parade

VISIT Lake Geneva officials have received a "green light" from the city of Lake Geneva to conduct their planned "reverse" parade.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an event permit, Nov. 9., for VISIT Lake Geneva's "reverse" Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 5 on Broad Street between Geneva Street and Henry Street.
However, Lake Geneva's neighbor to the east, Burlington, has decided to cancel its holiday parade due to COVID concerns.
“We didn’t want to take the risk,” said Burlington Alderman Theresa Meyer, who joined other council members in a 5-3 vote to cancel the parade that had been set for Dec. 4.
In Lake Geneva, they opted for the reverse parade to prevent the public from lining up along the streets and give people a safer way to celebrate.
Lighted parade floats, sponsored by local businesses and organizations, will be stationed along the southbound lane of Broad Street, while motorists will drive along the northbound lane to view the floats.
VISIT Lake Geneva officials developed the idea for the "reverse" parade to host their annual holiday event, while encouraging social distancing and keeping people safe from the threat of the coronavirus.
Alderman Ken Howell asked, during the council meeting, if people would be allowed to walk and drive on Broad Street during the parade.
Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said the parade will be promoted as a drive-through event, but people will be allowed to walk along the sidewalks to view the floats.
"Obviously, people live in the neighborhood and would prefer to walk from their homes, and they're welcome to do that but that's not something we will be promoting," she said.
Howell said he was concerned that motorists and pedestrians would be on Broad Street at the same time to view the floats.
"I'm glad pedestrians will be on the sidewalk," Howell said. "That had me worried."
Goodwin said the area of Broad Street where the parade will be conducted will be closed to through traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the day of the event to allow for the staging of the floats.
"It will be a hard shut down," Goodwin said. "The police department will have barricades up, and then at 5 o'clock when the parade starts, the barricades will open and people can start going through."
The theme for the parade will be "Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories," in which participating teams can decorate their float based on a holiday movie or song.
The deadline for teams to register is Nov. 15, and up to 54 entries will be accepted.
Teams can register by visiting www.surveymoney.com/r/VLGParade20.
Parade-goers will be allowed to vote for the people's choice award for best float, with the winning team receiving a $500 grand prize.
VISIT Lake Geneva will conduct a "parade podcast" that will include information about the floats.
