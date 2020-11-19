Lake Geneva 'reverse' holiday parade canceled due to COVID

VISIT Lake Geneva has decided to cancel its "reverse" Lake Geneva Electric Parade because of issues related to the coronavirus.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, sent a letter to City Administrator Dave Nord and Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, this afternoon notifying them of the group's plans to cancel the parade.
It had originally been scheduled for Dec. 5 and was scheduled as a reverse parade to prevent people from lining up on the streets. Instead people would have driven by the stationary parade.
Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva officials agreed to cancel the parade after several of the participants decided to cancel, indicating that they did not feel safe decorating a float as a group with the spread of the coronavirus.
"A lot of teams did not feel safe making their floats," Klett said. "We didn't think about that. We realized there would be lots of people making floats in a garage."
Klett said several volunteers who were suppose to serve as "crowd control" workers during the parade also decided to cancel.
She said VISIT Lake Geneva officials also decided to cancel the parade because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.
"With that, we didn't think it was worth it," Klett said. "It's not safe. We just had to make that decision."
The theme for the parade was going to be “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories,” in which participating teams could decorate their float based on a holiday movie or song.
The deadline for teams to register was Nov. 15, and up to 54 entries would have been accepted.
Klett said the parade had about 50 entries, but then several teams started to cancel.
"We didn't want to do the parade and have people say, 'Hey look, there's three floats left,'" she said.
Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva plans to host a holiday parade again next year.
"It will be full speed ahead," Klett said. "The only reason why we're cancelling is because of COVID."
Klett said several of the float teams indicated that they plan to participate in next year's parade.
"Several of them said, 'Count us in for next year,'" Klett said.
