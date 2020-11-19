Lake Geneva 'reverse' holiday parade canceled due to COVID

VISIT Lake Geneva has decided to cancel its "reverse" Lake Geneva Electric Parade because of issues related to the coronavirus.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, sent a letter to City Administrator Dave Nord and Brian Waspi, chairperson for the Tourism Commission, this afternoon notifying them of the group's plans to cancel the parade.

It had originally been scheduled for Dec. 5 and was scheduled as a reverse parade to prevent people from lining up on the streets. Instead people would have driven by the stationary parade.

Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva officials agreed to cancel the parade after several of the participants decided to cancel, indicating that they did not feel safe decorating a float as a group with the spread of the coronavirus.

"A lot of teams did not feel safe making their floats," Klett said. "We didn't think about that. We realized there would be lots of people making floats in a garage."

Klett said several volunteers who were suppose to serve as "crowd control" workers during the parade also decided to cancel.

She said VISIT Lake Geneva officials also decided to cancel the parade because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

