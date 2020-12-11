 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva Rotary Club donates 30 winter coats for students

Lake Geneva Rotary Club donates 30 winter coats for students

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Geneva Rotary Club donates 30 winter coats for students

The Central-Denison students and staff would like to thank Jill Rodriguez and the Lake Geneva Rotary Club for their continued support. The Lake Geneva Rotary Club donated 30 winter coats for students that are in need of a winter coat. Donations like this are always welcomed and appreciated. However, this year they will be appreciated more than ever, the district said in an email. A huge thank you to Jill and the Rotary Club for their kindness and generosity to the students of Lake Geneva. Pictured are: Linda Bailey Boilini, Board Member, Jill Rodriguez, Becky Buhler, Centra-Denison, Principal

 Submitted photo

The Central-Denison students and staff would like to thank Jill Rodriguez and the Lake Geneva Rotary Club for their continued support. The Lake Geneva Rotary Club donated 30 winter coats for students that are in need of a winter coat. Donations like this are always welcomed and appreciated.

However, this year they will be appreciated more than ever, the district said in an email. A huge thank you to Jill and the Rotary Club for their kindness and generosity to the students of Lake Geneva.

Pictured are: Linda Bailey Boilini, Board Member, Jill Rodriguez, Becky Buhler, Centra-Denison, Principal. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nikki Eisenbraun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics