Lake Geneva’s Gage Marine ordered to pay penalty for alleged leaking petroleum storage tank from 2019 at Riviera

Lake Geneva’s Gage Marine has been ordered to pay a $25,000 monetary penalty steaming from a recorded petroleum storage tank leak in 2019 located in a tank at the Riviera.

The tank has since been replaced, but the state alleged that Gage Marine did not act quick enough.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the civil judgment against Gage Marine on Feb. 9. The judgement requires the marine to pay a $25,000 penalty for the “alleged violations of the State’s underground petroleum storage tank laws.”

“If an underground tank might be leaking, actions must be taken to stop gasoline from being discharged into the environment,” Attorney General Kaul said in a news release announcing the civil judgement. “Underground storage tank owners and operators must pay attention to, and act upon, the information they are receiving from tank monitors and inspections.”

The release also stressed the danger of the situation saying, “Gasoline discharged into the environment can contaminate soil, groundwater, and nearby surface waters. Exposure to spilled gasoline can significantly harm the health of humans and wildlife.”

According to the complaint cited in the release, starting in January 2019, Gage Marine’s premium unleaded underground storage tank (unleaded UST) regularly contained excess amounts of water, which indicated that the unleaded UST might be leaking gasoline.

However, the release from the attorney general’s office states, “It was not until June 2019 that Gage Marine tried to determine the cause of the water in the unleaded UST. Unfortunately, the actions taken by Gage Marine in June 2019 did not stop the unleaded UST from accumulating water. Twice during June 2019, the unleaded UST failed a leak detection test. Product inventory verification records between June 19 and 21, 2019 showed that approximately 235 gallons of gasoline were missing from the unleaded UST.”

Dave Freese, vice president of operations for Gage Marine, said they were not on site at the Riviera until about April and when they first realized there was a problem they thought the issue was coming from the top of the tank. They made repairs, but then realized that was not the issue. By the end of June all the fuel was pumped out of the petroleum tank, Freese said. That summer of 2019, the public was not able to get fuel from the Gage Marine tanks at the Riviera because they were empty.

The release from the attorney general also states that, “on July 18, 2019, Gage Marine had a camera inspection performed on the inside of the unleaded UST that confirmed that the unleaded UST had a hole in it and had released gasoline into the environment. However, Gage Marine did not remove the unleaded UST or take actions to clean up the gasoline contamination until December 2, 2019 when it removed the unleaded UST from the site.”

Freese explained that from the end of June to December the tanks were empty. They waited until December, after the busy boating tourism season, to remove the tanks.

“We replaced everything to the highest level we could possibly do,” Freese said. “Everything is brand new.” He also said the new system includes remote monitoring of the tanks.

In the case against Gage Marine, Assistant Attorney General Bradley J. Motl represented the State and worked closely with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to obtain this judgment. The order for judgment was signed by Walworth County Circuit Court Judge David M. Reddy on Feb. 7.