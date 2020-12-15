Lake Geneva’s Oak Hill Cemetery now a registered historic site

The Wisconsin Historical Society recently placed Lake Geneva’s Oak Hill Cemetery on the State Register of Historic Places.

The register is Wisconsin’s official list of properties significant to the state’s heritage. It is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Oak Hill Cemetery was established in 1880 on a 40-acre wooded lot at the northern edge of what was then the village of Geneva.

The cemetery was designed in the style of the Rural Cemetery Movement, which is defined as a burial ground on the outskirts of a city and designed according to conventions of the romantic visions of English landscape gardening to provide sanctuary, solitude, quiet, adornment and beauty.

Oak Hill was designed with a network of meandering drives and walkways, a perimeter of mature woodland with numerous trees and other plantings interspersed throughout the landscape, and rolling topography providing a scenic vista of Geneva Lake at the landscape’s highest point.

The cemetery’s impressive collection of mausoleums, obelisks and monuments reflect the wealth of those buried here. This combination of features renders Oak Hill Cemetery one of the best representatives of the Rural Cemetery Movement in Southern Wisconsin.