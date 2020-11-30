Lake Geneva’s Rep. August talks about the upcoming budget says ramifications of less gas tax will need to be addressed

MADISON – Lake Geneva’s Rep. Tyler August was again selected by his peers to serve as Assembly speaker pro tempore.
Going into his new term, August said, “The biggest thing we are going to be dealing with is the state budget and seeing how the pandemic will affect that.”
“The numbers weren’t as bad as we thought,” he said. But there are still going to have to be some difficult decisions, he said.
For instance, there is less gas tax revenue because people have been driving less due to the pandemic, August said. And road projects depending on that revenue will need to be prioritized.
In addition, the state’s unemployment fund has been stressed because of the number of people unemployed, he said.
His office alone was contacted by hundreds of people needing help navigating the unemployment system, many who didn’t receive any money because of issues with the system.
“There are still some out there we are trying to help,” August said.
Despite the obstacles ahead, August said it’s more important than ever to keep property taxes in check because of the economic uncertainties people are facing.
August, a Republican, was chosen by his peers on a unanimous vote to serve in the State Assembly’s second highest constitutional office as the speaker pro tempore.
“I look forward to once again presiding over the State Assembly to ensure our floor sessions are efficient and fair,” said August. “I’m truly humbled by the support I have received from my fellow legislators.”
The primary role of the speaker pro tempore includes presiding over the State Assembly when it is in session. The position requires a keen knowledge of the assembly rules as well as the diplomatic skills to work with the other side of the aisle to ensure the Assembly operates efficiently.
“It is important every representative has their voice heard on the Assembly floor regardless of which side of the aisle they sit on,” explained August. “The integrity of the institution will always come before politics.”
As speaker pro tempore, August is also a member of the Assembly Republican leadership team.
After the most recent legislative elections, the Republicans continue to hold the majority in the Assembly.
August said he looks forward to building upon past accomplishments, including getting Wisconsin back on the right track after residents have faced challenging events in 2020. August has served as the speaker pro tempore since 2013. August will be formally selected by a full vote of the Assembly along with the speaker on inauguration day.
