Lake Geneva’s Rep. August talks about the upcoming budget says ramifications of less gas tax will need to be addressed

MADISON – Lake Geneva’s Rep. Tyler August was again selected by his peers to serve as Assembly speaker pro tempore.

Going into his new term, August said, “The biggest thing we are going to be dealing with is the state budget and seeing how the pandemic will affect that.”

“The numbers weren’t as bad as we thought,” he said. But there are still going to have to be some difficult decisions, he said.

For instance, there is less gas tax revenue because people have been driving less due to the pandemic, August said. And road projects depending on that revenue will need to be prioritized.

In addition, the state’s unemployment fund has been stressed because of the number of people unemployed, he said.

His office alone was contacted by hundreds of people needing help navigating the unemployment system, many who didn’t receive any money because of issues with the system.

“There are still some out there we are trying to help,” August said.

Despite the obstacles ahead, August said it’s more important than ever to keep property taxes in check because of the economic uncertainties people are facing.