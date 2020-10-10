Lake Geneva says Riviera vendors could be replaced

The novelty vendors operating in the Lake Geneva Riviera tourism center could be displaced after all following renovation work.

Despite early indications that the vendors all could return to their place of business, city officials now say that some vendors could lose their spot in the high-traffic lakefront attraction.

A new ad hoc committee making recommendations on Riviera renovations also is discussing setting new standards for the sort of businesses allowed to operate in the city-owned property.

That follows earlier assurances expressed by Mayor Charlene Klein and City Administrator Dave Nord as recently as August that Riviera vendors would be allowed to return after renovation work was completed.

Nord told the new Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee on Sept. 22 that some vendor spaces could be eliminated after work is completed on the building’s first floor.

“It’s clear there’s not enough spaces for the people that are down there currently,” Nord said.

The ad hoc group also discussed setting new standards for businesses in the city-owned space, perhaps leading to more changes in the space that now caters to summer tourists with candy, ice cream, and novelty items.