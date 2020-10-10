Lake Geneva says Riviera vendors could be replaced

The novelty vendors operating in the Lake Geneva Riviera tourism center could be displaced after all following renovation work.
Despite early indications that the vendors all could return to their place of business, city officials now say that some vendors could lose their spot in the high-traffic lakefront attraction.
A new ad hoc committee making recommendations on Riviera renovations also is discussing setting new standards for the sort of businesses allowed to operate in the city-owned property.
That follows earlier assurances expressed by Mayor Charlene Klein and City Administrator Dave Nord as recently as August that Riviera vendors would be allowed to return after renovation work was completed.
Nord told the new Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee on Sept. 22 that some vendor spaces could be eliminated after work is completed on the building’s first floor.
“It’s clear there’s not enough spaces for the people that are down there currently,” Nord said.
The ad hoc group also discussed setting new standards for businesses in the city-owned space, perhaps leading to more changes in the space that now caters to summer tourists with candy, ice cream, and novelty items.
Some of the vendors have been part of Lake Geneva’s lakefront scene for many years.
Grace Hanny, a member of the ad hoc committee, suggested sending a recommendation to the Lake Geneva City Council that the city create guidelines for the types of vendors permitted to lease space in the city-owned Riviera.
Hanny said she would like the Riviera to include more vendors that sell Lake Geneva-related merchandise.
“It’s not souvenirs, but it’s more upscale, like pillows and old maps,” Hanny said. “I’m envisioning stores like that, as well as ice cream and candy shops, but I just would like to see some nicer, upscale shopping.”
The ad hoc committee, which makes recommendations to the city council, is scheduled to meet Oct. 27 to discuss possible standards for Riviera vendors. The committee’s meetings at City Hall are open to the public.
Based on a committee recommendation, the city council Aug. 24 approved a plan for renovating the first-floor Riviera space that includes the novelty vendors.
Aldermen deadlocked in a 4-4 tie, but Klein casted the tie-breaking “yes” vote to approve the renovation plan.
The plan calls for building larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, and a family restroom near the south entrance. The commercial space now shared by about a dozen vendors would be renovated on both the west and east sides of the property.
Details of how the commercial space would be configured have not been released.
But as of August, Nord said all existing vendors would be invited to return, and Klein said the city would maintain the novelty shops as a “little Coney Island” type of attraction.
Aldermen Ken Howell, Joan Yunker, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Tim Dunn voted in favor of the renovation plan, while Aldermen Shari Straube, John Halverson, Richard Hedlund and Cindy Flower voted against it.
The renovation plan was recommended Aug. 19 by the ad hoc committee, which the council agreed to create earlier this year at Klein’s urging.
Nord told the ad hoc group Sept. 22 that some vendor spaces will be eliminated because of the plan to build larger restrooms.
“There are a couple of spaces that are going away,” he said. “We got a full house down there right now.”
Nord said vendor leases with the city will expire Nov. 1, and the business owners must vacate by Nov. 15 so that the city’s construction manager MSI General Corp. can begin the renovation work.
MSI General plans an open house Oct. 16 for contractors interested in bidding for the Riviera renovation job.
Nord said the first-floor novelty vendors will not be able to renew their leases before the renovation project is completed, scheduled for late April or early May.
Nord said the city historically has not had any formal standards for preferred vendors in the Riviera.
“The city does not have anything on the books that mandates this type of business versus another type of business,” he said. “Or even if there’s businesses that overlap, as far as services and goods that they are providing.”
City public works director Tom Earle said the city council would have to determine if the city is going to mandate what type of businesses are permitted in the Riviera.
“The city council is going to have to figure out if they want to make some sort of rule or not,” he said.
