Lake Geneva school board meets tonight to discuss restarting classes

The Lake Geneva School Board has called a special meeting today to consider options for starting the new school year this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. today in the school district administration building, 280 South St., Lake Geneva.

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District Board meeting pertains to elementary and middle school students. Another special meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Monday for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City School Board to discuss high school students.

Like other school districts in Wisconsin, Lake Geneva administrators are trying to decide whether to require students to report for in-person classroom instruction this fall or to allow remote at-home learning via the internet.

A school district survey in June found that about two-thirds of parents wanted to send their children back to a traditional face-to-face classroom setting. Another 21 percent said they were not sure, and 12 percent indicated that they wanted their children to continue with virtual learning to safeguard against spreading the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, coronavirus cases have surged in Walworth County and elsewhere, leading to renewed concerns about spreading the virus in large group settings.