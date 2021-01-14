Lake Geneva school district approved wording for referendum for middle and elementary schools

Another Lake Geneva school district has approved the wording for its referendum question, which is set to be placed on the ballot during the April 6 spring election.
The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District is set to place a referendum question on the ballot to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year for recurring purposes.
The additional $750,000 -- if the referendum is approved-- would be used to help pay for programs, technology and equipment at the district's schools which include Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
Members of the Joint No. 1 School District Board unanimously approved a resolution, Jan. 12, to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year, beginning the 2021-2022 school year and during subsequent school years.
The board members also unanimously approved a resolution for the wording of the referendum which reads:
"Shall the Lake Geneva Joint School District No. 1, City of Lake Geneva, Towns of Bloomfield, Geneva, LaFayette, Linn, Lyons and Spring Prairie, Walworth County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statues by $750,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of ongoing operational expenses, technology and safety upgrades and to maintain current educational programming?"
Board member Carrie Spiegelhoff asked if the district has posted additional information regarding the referendum.
"I would love a little more detail on the referendum communication," Spiegelhoff said. "I have to be honest, I haven't looked very closely on the website, so maybe it's there."
Superintendent James Gottinger said not much information regarding the referendum has been posted at this time, but now that the resolutions have been approved the district plans to publish more information in the future.
"We have a plan," Gottinger said. "It's a little early, but we wanted to get it approved by you first before we put it out there."
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District approved the wording for its two referendum questions, Jan. 11.
The high school district is set to place a $6 million referendum question on the ballot during the spring election to help pay for various projects at Badger High School including roof replacement, technology upgrades, replacing the bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, renovating the school's kitchen and upgrading the 1958 portions of the building.
The district also plans to place a referendum question on the ballot to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and following school years.
The additional funding would be used to help pay for technology upgrades, educational programs and safety upgrades at the high school.
Residents in the high school district would not experience an increase in their tax rate, and residents in the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District would have a tax rate that is less than the 2019-2020 school year if the referendums are approved.
However, taxes could go up for residents depending on the equalized value of the property.
The high school district has made about $600,000 in staffing cuts for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has made about $1.5 million in staffing reductions for the school year.