Lake Geneva school district approved wording for referendum for middle and elementary schools

Board member Carrie Spiegelhoff asked if the district has posted additional information regarding the referendum.

"I would love a little more detail on the referendum communication," Spiegelhoff said. "I have to be honest, I haven't looked very closely on the website, so maybe it's there."

Superintendent James Gottinger said not much information regarding the referendum has been posted at this time, but now that the resolutions have been approved the district plans to publish more information in the future.

"We have a plan," Gottinger said. "It's a little early, but we wanted to get it approved by you first before we put it out there."

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District approved the wording for its two referendum questions, Jan. 11.

The high school district is set to place a $6 million referendum question on the ballot during the spring election to help pay for various projects at Badger High School including roof replacement, technology upgrades, replacing the bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, renovating the school's kitchen and upgrading the 1958 portions of the building.