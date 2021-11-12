Lake Geneva school district superintendent Gottinger to retire June 30

LAKE GENEVA – Lake Geneva school district’s Superintendent James Gottinger has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year, after 23 years with the district.

The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union (Badger) High School Board and the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School Board approved the notice of retirement provided by Gottinger, effective June 30, 2022, at their scheduled monthly school board meetings on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Before being named as superintendent of Lake Geneva Schools in 1999, Gottinger served as a teacher in the Monona Grove and DeForest school systems, an assistant principal at Oshkosh North High School, and a principal at Port Washington and Sun Prairie High Schools. He has served in public education for 51 years.

“It has been an honor to serve as Superintendent of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District (Badger) and the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School District. Hopefully, I have been able to have a positive impact on the education of our students,” stated Gottinger. He continued, “I want to thank our fantastic students, staff, parents, and the great communities in which we live for their unwavering support of our schools.”

School Board Presidents Patrick Sherman (Badger) and Marcie Hollmann (Joint #1) thanked Gottinger for his 23 years of dedicated service to Lake Geneva Schools.

“I have known Dr. Gottinger for 23 years, and there is no way we could ever thank him enough for the impact he has had on our districts,” Hollmann said. She continued, “He is a man of integrity and every decision he made was always about what was best for our students and staff.”

Gottinger will continue to serve as Superintendent through June 30, 2022. The Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union (Badger) High School Board and the Lake Geneva Joint #1 School Board will begin the hiring process immediately, beginning with a search for qualified candidates. More information will be posted on the Lake Geneva Schools website as it becomes available, the district stated in a press release issued Friday, Nov. 12.