Lake Geneva schools announce quarantine policy for upcoming school year

Officials from Lake Geneva schools have announced their quarantine and isolation policies regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The policies are listed in the "Lake Geneva Schools Health Plan 2021-2022," which can be viewed by visiting www.badger.k12.wi.us.

As part the policy, students and staff members who test positive for COVID will be required to isolate and not attend in-person school activities for at least 10 days from the time they began developing symptoms.

Students and staff who have symptoms of the virus should stay home and report the absence to their school. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID is asked to get tested regardless of their vaccination status.

Students and staff who are waiting for a COVID test result should stay home until they have received the results of their test. People who have not been vaccinated should stay home if someone in their household is waiting for the results of a COVID test.

People who have been fully vaccinated or who have had COVID within the past 90 days do not have to stay home if they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive, as long as they remain symptom free.