Lake Geneva schools announce this year's staff retirements

The Lake Geneva Joint 1 and Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School districts announce five retirees for the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The retirees include Ann Quaerna, Julie Eckhoff, John Karcher, Nancy Lazzaroni and Susan Schmidt.

“The impact that these four retirees have had on the lives of countless students over the years cannot be measured,” Superintendent Jim Gottinger said. “These individuals have been esteemed members of Lake Geneva Schools and will be greatly missed by their students, peers, and the Lake Geneva Schools Administration. We appreciate their years of service and wish each of them a happy and healthy retirement.”

A librarian and a teacher

Ann Quaerna is retiring from her role as Librarian at Central-Denison Elementary School. She has worked for Lake Geneva Schools for 33 years. In addition to her current role as librarian, Quaerna previously served the district as an elementary teacher.

She is known in the district for her strong instructional background, her vast knowledge of children’s literature and for her extraordinary displays in the Central-Denison Elementary School Library.