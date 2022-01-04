Lake Geneva schools announce updated COVID protocols

Officials from Lake Geneva Schools have modified their Health Plan and COVID protocols, which went into effect Monday, Jan. 3.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID are asked to provide proof of the positive test including photo of the test with name, date or medical documentation.

Students and staff who test positive are to isolate themselves for five days, then if symptom-free or improved symptoms and fever-free for 24 hours, then they can return to school on the sixth day, wearing a mask on days six through 10. For more information students and parents are asked to refer to the district's “When can my student return after illness?” document.

If a student or a staff member is vaccinated or previously had COVID within the past 90 days and exposed to a positive case:

do not need to quarantine as long as they remain symptom-free

will be able to remain in school as long as they remain symptom-free

will be put on a watch list, if any symptoms develop, and they will have to remain home and meet their medical provider.

If a student or staff member is not fully vaccinated and exposed to a positive case in the school environment (low-risk):

They will be able to remain in school as long as they remain symptom-free

Testing will be available to them based on the availability of testing supplies

They will be put on a watch list, if any symptoms develop, they will have to remain home and meet with their medical provider.

If a student or staff member is not fully vaccinated and is exposed within their household (high-risk):

They will need to quarantine for five days from the last day of close contact with the positive case in the home.

They will be asked to wear a mask for five days following the quarantine, days six through 10.

Students and staff who provide proof of vaccination do not need to quarantine even in high-risk close contact case, unless they begin to experience symptoms and then they are asked to become tested.

The district encourages staff, students and families to get vaccinated, but students and staff are not required to receive a vaccination in order to be in school. Proof of vaccination will be required upon request.

Anyone waiting for the results of a pending COVID test should stay home until the receive their results. If a parent or household member has symptoms and a pending COVID test, all unvaccinated students and staff should also stay home until COVID test results are available, then they should report the results to the school office.

Lake Geneva schools offer a free, voluntary COVID-19 testing program for students and staff of the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District and the Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School District.

Students and staff are asked to not come to school when you they are sick and to report any COVID positive cases.

Students and staff are asked to visit the district website, www.lakegenevaschools.com, to view the 2021-2022 COVID-19 Resource Center and the 2021-2022 Health Plan for the latest information.