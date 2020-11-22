Lake Geneva schools asking parents to keep children at home if feeling ill

During the beginning of the school year, about 80 percent of students opted for in-classroom learning and about 20 percent selected virtual or blended learning.

Gottinger said several students who selected in-classroom learning at the beginning of the school year have since decided to switch over to virtual learning for the second quarter, which began Nov. 2.

He said about 20 high school students have switched from attending school in person to attending virtually.

“I think with the growing number of cases in Wisconsin, more high school students are going to virtual learning,” the superintendent said.

Gottinger said the the number of middle school and elementary school students who have gone from in-classroom learning to virtual learning also has increased, but he did not have exact figures.

“There’s less movement there,” Gottinger said. “There’s an increasing number of students going to virtual learning, but it’s not as large.”

Gottinger said students still can switch from in-classroom learning to virtual learning, but they cannot switch from virtual learning to in-classroom learning until the beginning of the third quarter, which is Jan. 25.