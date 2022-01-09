Lake Geneva schools conduct survey and forum to assist with superintendent search

Officials from Lake Geneva schools are asking residents to provide input regarding the qualities they are looking for in a new superintendent.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District and Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School are in the process of searching for a new superintendent, as Superintendent James Gottinger is set to retire June 30.

Gottinger has worked for Lake Geneva schools for about 23 years.

District officials have hired School Exec Connect to assist them with the search.

Representatives from the school districts and School Exec Connect have developed an online survey to allow residents to provide input on the qualities they want the next superintendent to possess.

The survey will be available through Jan. 16 and can be completed by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/N23TK6W.

A community forum will be held 6 p.m., Jan. 12 at Badger High School, recital hall, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. The forum will allow residents to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the school districts and the characteristics they are looking for in a new superintendent.

Officials from School Exec Connect will use information from the survey, community forum and focus groups discussions to develop a "new superintendent profile," which they will present to the school boards during the week of Jan. 23.