Lake Geneva schools still open, but asking parents to keep children at home if feeling ill

Lake Geneva schools officials are urging parents to keep their children home if they are feeling ill.

Superintendent James Gottinger posted a letter Nov. 16 on the district's website, www.badger.k12.wi.us, asking parents to keep their children home from school if a child is filling sick or if anyone in the student's household is being tested for coronavirus.

Gottinger stated in his letter that the Lake Geneva school district has been able to offer in-classroom learning so far this school year, but with the increasing number of cases within the schools that is becoming more difficult.

He said if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus, it also causes people who have had close contact with that person to quarantine, as well.

"We understand that you want your child in school each day," Gottinger stated in his letter. "However, if they attend school when they shouldn't, it could result in an entire class or even school having to be shut down."