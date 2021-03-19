Lake Geneva schools to host information meetings regarding referendums

Lake Geneva schools officials will be hosting two information meetings next week regarding referendum questions that will be placed on the ballot for the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District and Badger High School School District during the April 6 spring election.

Information meetings will be held 6 p.m., March 22 and March 23 at the Badger High School auditorium, 220 E. South St. in Lake Geneva. Attendees are encouraged to enter through Door B.

The meetings will begin with a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Two referendum questions will be placed on the ballot for the Badger High School District including a $6 million referendum to help pay for various projects at the high school including roof replacement, replacing bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, upgrading the auditorium, technology upgrades and upgrading the 1958 portions of the building.

The funding also will be used to remodel the school’s cafeteria, kitchen, lobby area and restrooms.

Another referendum question will be placed on the ballot to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.