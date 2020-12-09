Lake Geneva schools to place referendum on April ballot

Lake Geneva schools plan to ask voters for an additional $750,000 a year to help the school district pay for continuing expenses and to offset a decrease in revenue because of declining enrollments.

Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board unanimously approved a motion, Dec. 8, to place a referendum on the ballot during the April 6, 2021 election to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year for the 2021-2022 school year and for the following school years.

The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for programs, services, technology and equipment for schools in the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District, which include Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

"An operational referendum allows the district to maintain educational programming and class sizes, retain staff and address safety and technology needs," Superintendent James Gottinger said in a news release.

District officials made about $1.5 million in staff reductions during the 2019-2020 to help offset budget shortfalls.

Business Administrator George Chironis said if the referendum is approved it should have minimal impact on district residents.