Lake Geneva schools to place referendum on April ballot

Lake Geneva schools plan to ask voters for an additional $750,000 a year to help the school district pay for continuing expenses and to offset a decrease in revenue because of declining enrollments.
Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board unanimously approved a motion, Dec. 8, to place a referendum on the ballot during the April 6, 2021 election to allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year for the 2021-2022 school year and for the following school years.
The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for programs, services, technology and equipment for schools in the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District, which include Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
"An operational referendum allows the district to maintain educational programming and class sizes, retain staff and address safety and technology needs," Superintendent James Gottinger said in a news release.
District officials made about $1.5 million in staff reductions during the 2019-2020 to help offset budget shortfalls.
Business Administrator George Chironis said if the referendum is approved it should have minimal impact on district residents.
"More and more school districts across the state have gone to referendum to meet their budgetary needs, and we are one of the last to ask," Chironis said in a news release. "Over the past six years, the tax rate for Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 has steadily declined and the referendum needs will have little or no tax impact on the community. The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 will see a tax rate that is still less than 2019-2020."
Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board are set to vote on an official referendum question to be placed on the April ballot in January.
"We will have the official language on that on our January agenda," Gottinger said.
District officials will place updated information regarding the referendum and upcoming public information meetings on its website, www.lakegenevaschools.com, in the near future.
The last time the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District placed a referendum question on a ballot was in 2006 to help pay for an addition to Star Center Elementary School.
