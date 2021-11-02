Lake Geneva seeking grant funding to help build Never Say Never Playground at Veterans Park

“This playground is going to be serving an underserved community that was impacted by COVID-19,” Binz said. “So that would be a big part of the application, a big part of the pitch.”

Binz said the deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 4. She said she is confident that MSA Professional Services will be able to prepare the grant application by that time.

“So right now, this is kind of it,” Binz said. “So a lot of communities are scrambling to put applications together.”

Binz said the city is not required to match the grant, but it could help with the application process if the city does offer to match some of the funding that would be awarded.

“If you do provide a match, it’s going to get you additional points on the application,” Binz said. “I think if the city put some funding into it, it would give it a little bit more teeth and would show that the city is really committed and wants to see the project through.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of applying for the grant to help obtain funding for the Veterans Park projects.

“For $8,000 for a chance to get $2 million, I think it’s pretty good odds,” Hedlund said.