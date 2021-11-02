Lake Geneva seeking grant funding to help build Never Say Never Playground at Veterans Park

The City of Lake Geneva is seeking grant funding to make improvements to Veterans Park, including finally being able to build the Never Say Never Playground, an inclusive playground for all children.
Members of the city council unanimously approved, Oct. 25, to spend up to $8,000 to hire MSA Professional Services, Inc. to prepare an application for a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant on the city’s behalf to help pay for improvements to the park.
The $8,000 will come from the city’s contingency fund.
Projects that are being proposed for Veterans Park include installing the Never Say Never Playground for children with disabilities, upgrading baseball fields and basketball courts, installing handicap-accessible paths and upgrading restrooms to make them more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The projects are expected to cost about $2.9 million.
Becky Binz, urban planner for MSA Professional Services, said there is about $250 million available for the federal grant program, and government officials are looking to fund projects that cost between $1 million and $15 million.
Binz said the funding is for communities that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus, and since Lake Geneva would use the money to install a playground for children with disabilities the city would qualify.
“This playground is going to be serving an underserved community that was impacted by COVID-19,” Binz said. “So that would be a big part of the application, a big part of the pitch.”
Binz said the deadline to apply for the grant is Nov. 4. She said she is confident that MSA Professional Services will be able to prepare the grant application by that time.
“So right now, this is kind of it,” Binz said. “So a lot of communities are scrambling to put applications together.”
Binz said the city is not required to match the grant, but it could help with the application process if the city does offer to match some of the funding that would be awarded.
“If you do provide a match, it’s going to get you additional points on the application,” Binz said. “I think if the city put some funding into it, it would give it a little bit more teeth and would show that the city is really committed and wants to see the project through.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of applying for the grant to help obtain funding for the Veterans Park projects.
“For $8,000 for a chance to get $2 million, I think it’s pretty good odds,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also is in favor of hiring MSA Professional Services to prepare the grant application for the city to receive additional funds for the Veterans Park improvements.
“To me, it seems like money well spent,” Flower said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said the Never Say Never Playground would give children with disabilities a place to play and hang out with their peers.
“This project is for the entire county and the surrounding areas, as well,” Klein said.
Binz said the playground would help attract more people to the community.
“This would really be serving a greater need,” Binz said. “It would bring people into Lake Geneva, and I would be willing to bet that people would be willing to travel to that playground if that did exist.”
Playground progress
During the public works committee meeting, which was held before the city council meeting, Public Works Director Tom Earle asked about the progress of the Never Say Never Playground.
Earle said the playground equipment that currently is installed at Veterans Park is “at the end of its life,” and his department needs to know if money has to be set aside to repair the playground or if the Never Say Never Playground is going to be installed in the future.
“Are we going to move forward with this or not?,” Earle said. “If yes, great. If not, then we need to get some money to repair the playground.”
Earle said he also is concerned that if the playground is installed if there would be enough money to maintain or repair the equipment if it is damaged.
“If that gets vandalized one time, our maintenance budget is going to be used up,” Earle said. “It’s a great project and we support it, but if we move forward with this, we do have to look at our repair budget or maintenance budget for playgrounds.”
Diane Grenus, secretary for Never Say Never, Inc., said about $220,000 has been raised already, and Never Say Never, Inc. hopes to raise an additional $320,000 by fall 2022 or sometime in 2023.
City officials are set to conduct a New Year’s Eve gala Dec. 31 at the Riviera ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, with the proceeds being donated to Never Say Never, Inc. The cost to attend the event is $75.
Grenus said Never Say Never plans to host a gala event next spring to help raise money for the playground.
She said the Lake Geneva Balloon Company plans to conduct a fundraiser for the playground next year, and several other businesses have expressed an interest in raising money for the project.
“We have some traction and other companies are coming forward and offering to do fundraisers for us,” Grenus said. “So we’re gaining traction in that regard.”
Grenus said Never Say Never still has to determine how ongoing maintenance costs are going to be covered.
“I think that’s a good thing to bring up and to decide how that is going to look moving forward,” Grenus said.
Representatives from Never Say Never, Inc. presented plans for the playground to city officials in 2015. City aldermen agreed to dedicate land at Veterans Park and contribute $15,000 for the project.
The Never Say Never Playground is set to feature therapeutic swings, wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, equipment with ramps, wheelchair-accessible swings and rubberized foundation.