Lake Geneva set to halt spending on proposed trail extension project

Lake Geneva officials seem to have put the brakes on a proposed trail extension project that has caused concern among several residents and local officials.
The proposed project includes extending the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School by about 1.5 miles.
The extended trail would lead to the future site of a new Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus, located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also is set to be extended west along South Street and end at Lake Shore Drive, leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.
Lake Geneva has received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help fund the project, with the city paying about 20% of the cost.
Several residents who live near South Street have expressed concerns related to the project including tree removal, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be about 10 feet.
City aldermen may have alleviated those concerns for now.
Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Aug. 22, to halt any outside spending related to the project.
“So the firms that we’re using that would charge extra money at this point— halt that spending,” Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said.
The proposal to stop outside spending on the project still has to be approved by the full city council. The council meets next on Monday, Sept. 12.
Fesenmaier said any work that needs to be done as far as following up on the project could be done by city staff.
“When we keep asking people to make phone calls to the state, then are charged for that time when our administration could of done that, that money is charged against the grant or comes somewhere out of our budget,” Fesenmaier said. “So right now, we need to use the staff that we are already paying, so that we will not be incurring any more bills.”
During the public works committee meeting, several residents and local officials asked the aldermen to put a halt on the project.
Kelly Nickel of Lake Geneva said the path would encroach on people’s driveways and on other property in the South Street area.
“This is ridiculous. It’s shortsighted,” Nickel said. “I don’t know if it was a pet project or not, but you have to put the brakes on this. This project needs to be stopped now before we get any deeper.”
Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said she is concerned about the trees that would be removed as a result of the project and potential water runoff into Geneva Lake.
“This is going to add more impervious surface, more runoff and pollution into the lake,” Yancey said. “From our perspective, the conservation costs are very large and outweigh the benefits this grant originally was suppose to provide.”
Marcie Hollmann, president of the Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School Board, said, during previous meetings, it has been reported that the school districts support the project. However, she said the school districts were never made aware of the project.
“We’ve never seen this plan,” Hollmann said. “We’ve never seen this plan before, and we never approved it.”
Barb Dinan, vice president of of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board, said she also is not in favor of the proposed trail extension.
“We represent this wonderful school district, and we care very much for our children. This does not help in any way shape or form with the current form it’s in,” Dinan said. “So please think about it.”
A resident asked a representative from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation if the city would have to repay the grant money if city officials decide to abandoned the project.
Michael Baird of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the city would have to repay the money that already has been spent on the project but not the entire grant amount.
“If the money hasn’t been spent yet, the city is not on the hook for that,” Baird said. “They’re only on the hook for what has been spent.”
