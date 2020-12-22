Lake Geneva shop with a cop program helps nine children, families

The annual Lake Geneva shop with a cop event was held on Dec. 6. The event was led and organized by Officer Aaron Greetham and the Lake Geneva Police Association. Additional officers and staff from the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, Town of Geneva Police Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had a wonderful time shopping and wrapping presents with the kids.

It was able to take place thanks to generous donations by Mark Stinebrink of Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, Walmart, Lake Geneva Police Association, Lake Geneva Fire Association and the Joint 1 School District. The event was able to benefit nine children and their families this Holiday season. If anyone is interested in supporting this event in the future, please contact Officer Greetham at 262-248-4455.