Lake Geneva short-term rental property owners reimbursed $350 as part of settlement with city

Three Lake Geneva short-term rental property owners will be reimbursed $350 as part of a settlement with the city.

Mary Black, Todd Huemann and Erin Huemann will receive the $350 to settle a claim they filed against Lake Geneva alleging that the city’s annual $750 short-term rental license fee was too high.

Representatives from the nonprofit law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a petition in July 2021 with the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission on behalf of Black, Todd Huemann and Erin Huemann. The claim was that Lake Geneva’s short-term rental license fee was too high compared to other municipalities in Wisconsin.

On Jan. 10, members of the Lake Geneva City Council reduced the city’s short-term rental license fee from $750 a year to $400 a year by a 4-3 vote.

The fee was reduced because of pending litigation regarding the previous $750 fee. The city had previously planned to contest the challenge.

Lake Geneva officials have based the city’s short-term rental license fee on the cost to administer the licenses and enforce local rules and regulations regarding short-term rental properties.

As part of reducing the fee and settling claim, the city has agreed to reimburse the three short-term rental property owners $350.

Luke Berg, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said he is pleased that the city reduced the short-term rental license fee and reimbursed the short-term rental property owners.

“We see this as a great win for the clients and for all short-term rental owners both in Lake Geneva and around the state,” Berg said. “The state law is very clear that municipalities can’t impose unreasonable fees.”

Berg said the $350 that the property owners will receive is based on the difference between the previous $750 fee and the recently-approved $400 fee.

“When you’re charged an unreasonable fee, you have to challenge it after the fact,” Berg said. “The remedy you are entitled to under state law is a refund of the difference.”

Berg said because the city reduced the fee and paid the reimbursement, the property owners have since dropped the claim.

“That has already happened,” Berg said. “They have dismissed the claim and stipulated that the case is over.”

Officials from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty had filed a similar lawsuit against the city in 2020 claiming that the short-term rental license fee, which was $2,000 a year at the time, was too high.

The lawsuit was dropped in July 2020 when the city council approved to reduce the fee from $2,000 a year to $750 a year. The $2,000 fee was implemented in 2018.

“The fee Lake Geneva was charging was one of the highest for the state. Most jurisdictions charge between $100 and $200, and in some places it is up to $300 and $400,” Berg said. “There are very few that charge $750 and none that charge $2,000, which is where Lake Geneva started.”

Wisconsin lawmakers approved a measure in 2017, which was signed by former Gov. Scott Walker, requiring municipalities to allow homeowners to use their properties as short-term rentals for tourists.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council adopted an ordinance in 2018 to make sure short-term rental properties are properly managed and do not become a nuisance in city neighborhoods.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.