Lake Geneva snow emergency canceled, parking open again

A snow emergency was declared for the city of Lake Geneva Thursday night to clear the streets, starting at midnight.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday the snow emergency was lifted, allowing people to again park on city streets.

Lake Geneva City Administrator Dave Nord said it gave them time to clear the streets and salt. It was needed because with the low temperatures any remaining snow would have frozen and been hard to remove.

Paid parking enforcement is in effect for the downtown area. It's $2 an hour to park.

