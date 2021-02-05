Lake Geneva snow emergency canceled, parking open again

Lake Geneva City Administrator Dave Nord said it gave them time to clear the streets and salt. It was needed because with the low temperatures any remaining snow would have frozen and been hard to remove.
Paid parking enforcement is in effect for the downtown area. It's $2 an hour to park.
Day one: Snow sculpting at Lake Geneva's Winterfest 2021
A snow sculpting team greets a group of spectators at Flat Iron Park, as they begin to work on their snow sculpture
Teams begin to work on their sculptures at Flat Iron Park as part of the kick off to the National Snow Sculpting Competition
Flat Iron Park in downtown Lake Geneva is one of the sites for the 2021 National Snow Sculpting Competition
Winterfest 2021 snow sculptors
A snow sculpting team from Florida braved the Wisconsin wintry weather to participate in the National Snow Sculpting Competition
Dan "man bear" Berry and his Illinois teammates begin to work on their snow sculpture
A snow sculpting team measures out their cylinder of snow to begin working on their snowy work of art
Michigan family begins to work on their snow sculpture
A snow sculpting team begins to work on their sculpture, as spectators watch them work
Teams of snow sculptures begin working on their works of art at Flat Iron Park