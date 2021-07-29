Lake Geneva Spice Company celebrates 10 years in business

They are not part of a franchise, they are locally owned and together the two started it from the ground themselves.

SpicesThe spices they sell come from all over the world and through cooking and experimenting, they have created their own spice blends that they sell.

Among their favorites and their best sellers are their burger bling, Geneva Shores coconut lime blend and the perfect trio.

The burger bling is made with chili powder, sea salt, black pepper, brown sugar, onion powder, yellow mustard, and crushed chili peppers. It’s just the right mix for the perfect burger.

The coconut lime blend is good for chicken, shrimp, fish and salads. And the perfect trio, which is made with pure Atlantic sea salt, ground pepper and granulated garlic, is good on nearly everything.

Another popular spice is the flora heat hoe-down seasoning that was created especially for the pulled pork at the annual Rosenberger family reunion in Flora, Illinois.

But that is not all it can be used for, the spice jar contains a recipe for sloppy joes and on the side encourages cooks to give it a try on bacon for an extra treat.