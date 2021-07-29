Lake Geneva Spice Company celebrates 10 years in business

LAKE GENEVA – In 2011, Kati and Jeff Schoo started the Lake Geneva Spice Company.
While the city has always had a lot of shopping opportunities, there wasn’t a good one place to get specialty spices for cooking.
Kati and Jeff saw the opportunity and with Kati’s many years in retail the two decided to take on a new business venture.
Ten years later, the business is still going and growing, both in products offered at its store at 255 Broad St. and online at lakegenevaspicecompany.com.
When they first opened they were in a small area at 252 Center St., which could only fit about six people at a time in the store.
About two years later they saw the Broad Street location open up and decided it was time to branch out on their own and give the business more visibility.
It’s also given them a lot of opportunity to expand on what they offer. They originally started with just spices, herbs and loose leaf tea.
They continue to offer that, but also offer a large selection of cigars, whole bean coffee as well as specialty soup mixes and dessert and appetizer mixes, perfect for a family meal or entertaining. They also offer goat milk soap products and a large selection of hot sauces.
They are not part of a franchise, they are locally owned and together the two started it from the ground themselves.
SpicesThe spices they sell come from all over the world and through cooking and experimenting, they have created their own spice blends that they sell.
Among their favorites and their best sellers are their burger bling, Geneva Shores coconut lime blend and the perfect trio.
The burger bling is made with chili powder, sea salt, black pepper, brown sugar, onion powder, yellow mustard, and crushed chili peppers. It’s just the right mix for the perfect burger.
The coconut lime blend is good for chicken, shrimp, fish and salads. And the perfect trio, which is made with pure Atlantic sea salt, ground pepper and granulated garlic, is good on nearly everything.
Another popular spice is the flora heat hoe-down seasoning that was created especially for the pulled pork at the annual Rosenberger family reunion in Flora, Illinois.
But that is not all it can be used for, the spice jar contains a recipe for sloppy joes and on the side encourages cooks to give it a try on bacon for an extra treat.
Coffee and teaWhile the name implies just spices, the aroma of fresh coffee and tea is probably one of the most noticeable scents when you walk into the Broad Street storefront and Jeff and Kati don’t hesitate to offer a complimentary sample to all who walk through their door. Several of the favorites include banana bread, roasted with real banana extract, and snickerdoodle, with the taste of a rich, creamy butter cookie rolled in cinnamon and sugar.
They also offer seasonal specialties such as Bears eye black raspberry and Karnival Kreme, which includes vanilla, coconut, caramel and a hint of nuts. All the coffees can be sold in bean form, or ground on site and ready to brew. There is a large selection of decaffeinated coffee as well, with all the same great flavors.
The loose leaf tea selection is just as vast with flavors like blueberry muffin, cranberry orange, and a whole array of green and black teas
CigarsThe cigars they offer start as low as $5 and go up from there as the quality goes up. They are all kept in a custom-made industrial humidor so they are kept at just the right humidity to stay fresh. In addition to selling the cigars, the store also has cigar boxes available that people can purchase with all proceeds from the boxes going to the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Over the last three years, since they started it, they have donated $3,000 to the shelter.
The store’s hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 262-248-3025.