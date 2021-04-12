Lake Geneva Sprecher's last day is April 17, to re-open in May as new establishment

Before it became a Sprecher’s, it was Houlihan’s.

The Sprecher’s owners, on the restaurant’s Facebook page, indicated that Lake City Social will offer similar items. The owners were not immediately available for comment and it was unclear if that new menu will include the Sprecher’s line of beers and sodas.

“We hope to bring you a fun and relaxed atmosphere where you can gather, dine, drink, escape regardless of whether you are visiting from out of town or live just down the block,” the Facebook page states. “Prepare for a refreshed, relaxing atmosphere along with delicious, unique, craveable menu items and refreshing, innovative and fun cocktails, craft beers and wines when you visit us in the very near future.”

The Facebook page states that the restaurant plans to maintain its current staff, as well as hire additional employees.

“While most of the faces will be familiar and happy— everything else will be fun and new,” the Facebook page states. “We are currently hiring and training staff to start at Sprecher’s and then be part of the opening of Lake City Social with our current team members.”