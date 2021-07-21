Lake Geneva star party Thursday marks 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing

An event that will honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing is expected to be more astronomical than organizers initially anticipated.
Representatives from the Geneva Astrophysics and STEAM in Williams Bay are set to host a star party 6 p.m., July 22 at Dunn Field, near Eastview Elementary School, on Sage Street in Lake Geneva.
The star party will include guest speakers, educational programs and hands-on activities that will focus on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing.
Adam McCulloch, outreach specialist for Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM, said one of the guest speakers will be Brian Ewenson, who has trained astronauts for space shuttle missions.
McCulloch said, as part of his presentation, Ewenson will display pants that astronauts have worn on spacewalks, heating tiles from space shuttles, astronaut food and other space travel memorabilia.
The event also is set to include a geologist from Wheaton College who will display samples of rocks that are similar to those found during the Apollo 15 mission and moon landscape photographs signed by three of the astronauts who were involved with the mission.
Representatives from the National Space Society are set to host hands-on activities for children.
“It has grown larger than we anticipated,” McCulloch said. “We’ve gotten interest from a bunch of different participants, and by participants I mean presenters.”
The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM was awarded a $4,700 grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, April 12, to help pay the cost to market and promote their star parties this summer.
McCulloch asked the tourism mission, July 12, if some of the grant money could be re-allocated to help pay the cost to rent tents and tables for the July 22 event.
“There’s a bit of money freed up in the budget that has no where to go,” McCulloch told the tourism commission. “So we would like to move some of the funding for some of the physical things.”
After some discussion, the tourism commission unanimously agreed to allow the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM to re-allocated the grant money.
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he does not have an issue with the group re-allocating the grant funding, because their star parties have attracted many people to the community during the last few years and feels the July 22 party also will attract a lot of people.
“There’s no charge for the event,” Waspi said. “It’s overnight, so people will stay overnight.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said he also is in favor of the re-allocation because the money still will be used for the event.
“I think we have some leeway because it’s part of the event,” Hedlund said. “If they were asking $1,500 to pay (staff), I would say, ‘no,’ but if they’re going to spend $1,500 for the event and not give it to a person, why not give it to them.”
Representatives from Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM plan to partner with Lake Geneva Cruise Line for their August star party, in which participants will be able to view the Perseid meteor shower during a Geneva Lake boat cruise.
The star party in September is set to be held at Library Park, next to the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St. and will focus on the “autumnal equinox,” in which people will learn about the changing of the seasons and participate in stargazing activities.