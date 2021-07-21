Lake Geneva star party Thursday marks 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 moon landing

“It has grown larger than we anticipated,” McCulloch said. “We’ve gotten interest from a bunch of different participants, and by participants I mean presenters.”

The Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM was awarded a $4,700 grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, April 12, to help pay the cost to market and promote their star parties this summer.

McCulloch asked the tourism mission, July 12, if some of the grant money could be re-allocated to help pay the cost to rent tents and tables for the July 22 event.

“There’s a bit of money freed up in the budget that has no where to go,” McCulloch told the tourism commission. “So we would like to move some of the funding for some of the physical things.”

After some discussion, the tourism commission unanimously agreed to allow the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM to re-allocated the grant money.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he does not have an issue with the group re-allocating the grant funding, because their star parties have attracted many people to the community during the last few years and feels the July 22 party also will attract a lot of people.