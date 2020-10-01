Lake Geneva student with cerebral palsy receives donated electric bicycle

Brooks Guif has received his electric bicycle in a gesture of friendship and support from fellow students and employees at Badger High School.
The Badger senior, who has cerebral palsy, received the $5,300 bicycle as a gift Sept. 25 from students and others at the school, to help him improve his mobility around town.
“I love this school so much with all my heart,” Guif said during a surprise presentation at the school’s baseball field.
Members of the 2019-2020 freshmen class at Badger, led by Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo, organized a fundraiser last year to purchase the bicycle for Guif because his disability makes it physically difficult for him to get around.
The electric bicycle will allow him to travel more easily between home and school and elsewhere.
The students partnered with Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery in Lake Geneva on a “Pies for Brooks” fundraiser that raised about $1,400. Another $3,900 was raised through other donations, including from Badger students, staff and alumni.
The total cost of the bike was about $5,300.
“It’s taken a lot of people to pull this off,” Giovingo said.
Guif, 18, was joined by his mother, Susan Guif, sister, Ashley Guif, and others, as he received the bicycle as a surprise for his 18th birthday. School Superintendent James Gottinger and Badger Principal Jennifer Straus also were in attendance.
“When we see you riding this bike around town, hopefully under the speed limit,” Giovingo said, “we’re all going to smile, knowing we were part of this day and making this come true for you.”
Organizers of the surprise birthday gift kept the bicycle presentation a secret from Brooks Guif throughout the week.
“I was super excited,” Guif said later. “The best experiences sometimes are the ones you don’t anticipate, so that was definitely one of them.”
Susan Guif beamed with gratitude and said she was thankful to everyone in the community who came together with such a generous show of support for Brooks.
“It’s an amazing day,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable.”
The moment followed a few unexpected turns in the fundraising effort started last year.
Organizers originally planned to deliver the special bicycle to Brooks Guif last spring. But the process was delayed when Wisconsin schools were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Giovingo then discovered that bicycle manufacturers were halting or slowing production of electric bikes, also because of the coronavirus public health crisis.
“Everybody I went to in the Milwaukee area told me I would be lucky if I got a bike at Christmastime,” he said.
But with help from a supplier in Madison, Giovingo was able to purchase a bicycle before Guif’s 18th birthday.
Brooks said he plans to use the electric bike to ride back and forth to school and to work, once he finds a job.
“It will definitely help me get from Point A to Point B,” he said.
Susan Guif said the bicycle will allow her son to find employment and to become more independent, which is his goal.
“He will be able to get there on his own,” she said. “I’m a single mother. It’s hard for me to figure out how I’m going to get him to where he needs to be.”
After the special gift presentation at Badger’s baseball field, Brooks worked on his pitching skills with baseball coach Michael Ploch. Brooks has a goal of pitching an inning of Badger baseball before he graduates from high school.
“Being able to go out and do what I love to do after receiving such an amazing gift, means the world to me,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t have had a better day.”
Susan Guif said her son plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study web journalism after he graduates from high school.
She said she is proud of the goals he has set for himself.
“He’s just been a blessing to so many people who have known him,” she said. “I’m just so proud to be his mom.”
