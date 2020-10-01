Lake Geneva student with cerebral palsy receives donated electric bicycle

Giovingo then discovered that bicycle manufacturers were halting or slowing production of electric bikes, also because of the coronavirus public health crisis.

“Everybody I went to in the Milwaukee area told me I would be lucky if I got a bike at Christmastime,” he said.

But with help from a supplier in Madison, Giovingo was able to purchase a bicycle before Guif’s 18th birthday.

Brooks said he plans to use the electric bike to ride back and forth to school and to work, once he finds a job.

“It will definitely help me get from Point A to Point B,” he said.

Susan Guif said the bicycle will allow her son to find employment and to become more independent, which is his goal.

“He will be able to get there on his own,” she said. “I’m a single mother. It’s hard for me to figure out how I’m going to get him to where he needs to be.”

After the special gift presentation at Badger’s baseball field, Brooks worked on his pitching skills with baseball coach Michael Ploch. Brooks has a goal of pitching an inning of Badger baseball before he graduates from high school.