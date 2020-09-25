Lake Geneva student with cerebral palsy receives donated electric bicycle

Brooks Guif got his electric bicycle today in a gesture of friendship and support from fellow students and employees at Badger High School.

The Badger senior, who has cerebral palsy, received the $5,300 bicycle as a gift from fellow students and others at the school, to help him improve his mobility around town.

"I love this school so much with all my heart," Guif said during a surprise presentation today at the school's baseball field.

Members of the 2019-2020 freshmen class at Badger, led by Assistant Principal Michael Giovingo, organized a fundraiser last year to purchase the bicycle for Guif because his disability makes it physically difficult for him to get around.

The electric bicycle will allow him to travel more easily between home and school and elsewhere.

The students partnered with Lorelei Bittner's Bakery in Lake Geneva on a "Pies for Brooks" fundraiser that raised about $1,400. Another $3,900 was raised through other donations, including from Badger students, staff and alumni.

The total cost of the bike was about $5,300.