Lake Geneva Taco Fest draws a taco-loving crowd, continues Saturday and Sunday

“We saw this a while ago. It peaked our interest and planned it,” said Szamlewski. They booked hotel rooms at Harbor Shore in downtown Lake Geneva and then headed over to the fun at Taco Fest.

Salvador Villanueva Salvador Villanueva performs at Lake Geneva Taco Fest.

Her group of friends, who all went to college together at Illinois State, now live all over the Midwest so they thought Lake Geneva was good gathering spot, with Taco Fest starting out their weekend.

“Music brings people together,” said Paulina Perez of Lake Geneva. “When you bring people together, it’s enjoyable.”

Perez works in hospitality in Lake Geneva and this year she worked with a few people from abroad, including two from Magnolia.

Friday night was the last night for two of them before flying home and Perez said she didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to bring them to a real Mexican fiesta and have some real Mexican food, something hard to find in Mongolia, which shares a border with China.

They had chips with guacamole and pork and chicken tacos as well as a michelada, a Mexican drink that is made with tomato juice and spices; it is comparable to a Bloody Mary with beer instead of vodka.