Lake Geneva Taco Fest is this weekend Sept. 10-12

A brand-new event, Taco Fest is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 12, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Expect live music, authentic Mexican entertainment on two stages, and of course, tacos. There’s even a chihuahua beauty contest, a mechanical bull and a kids corner.
Numerous taco dishes will be served — dessert tacos, steak, shrimp and chicken tacos, vegetarian tacos, and much more. As of this writing, 22 food vendors are slated to serve guests at Taco Fest.
There will be performances by the Dance Academy of Mexico, Lake Geneva House of Music students and more.
Sept. 10: Jalapeno eating contest 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For music: Mariachi Alas de America is on at 5:30 p.m.; Salvador Villanueva performs 6:30 to 7:30 pm.; and Banda Nueva Emperadora is from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Sept. 11: House of Music students 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Hot pepper eating contest 2:30 to 3 p.m.; Dance Academy of Mexico 3 to 4 p.m.; and piñata 4 to 4:30 p.m. For music: Mariachi Alas de America performs noon to 1 p.m.; JC Munguia is on 4:30 to 6 p.m.; La Rancherada is 6 to 8 p.m.; and a special guest band will perform from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Sept. 12: Dance Academy of Mexico noon to 1 p.m.; chihuahua beauty contest 1 to 1:30 p.m.; piñata 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Dance Academy of Mexico 2 to 3 p.m.
For more about the live music at the event, see this week’s Live Music listing.
Taco Fest hours are Sept. 10, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ticket prices are cheaper before Sept. 10.
In advance, daily passes $10 per person, per day; $5 for children under age 12. Weekend passes $20 per person, $10 for children under 12.
On Sept. 10, daily pass prices are $15 per person, per day; $10 for children under age 12. Weekend passes are $30 per person, $15 for children under 12.
Free admission for children ages 5 and younger.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lgtacofest.com.
The event is sponsored by the city of Lake Geneva and organized by House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.