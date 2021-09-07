Lake Geneva Taco Fest is this weekend Sept. 10-12

A brand-new event, Taco Fest is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 12, at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Expect live music, authentic Mexican entertainment on two stages, and of course, tacos. There’s even a chihuahua beauty contest, a mechanical bull and a kids corner.

Numerous taco dishes will be served — dessert tacos, steak, shrimp and chicken tacos, vegetarian tacos, and much more. As of this writing, 22 food vendors are slated to serve guests at Taco Fest.

There will be performances by the Dance Academy of Mexico, Lake Geneva House of Music students and more.

Sept. 10: Jalapeno eating contest 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. For music: Mariachi Alas de America is on at 5:30 p.m.; Salvador Villanueva performs 6:30 to 7:30 pm.; and Banda Nueva Emperadora is from 8:30 to 11 p.m.