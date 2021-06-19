Lake Geneva Taco Fest scheduled for September

Three days of music, fun and food — especially tacos — will help close out Lake Geneva’s tourism season in early September.
Lake Geneva Taco Fest is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sept. 11; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 12 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.
The event is set to feature food vendors, non-food vendors, live music, dance performances, and a hot pepper eating contest.
Other possible activities could include a mechanical bull, bounce house and pinata contest.
Taco Fest is being organized by the Lake Geneva Regional News, which is affiliated with the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, and Lake Geneva House of Music.
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved a $10,000 grant, June 14, to the Lake Geneva Regional News and House of Music to help pay the cost to promote and market the event.
Robert Ireland, general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News, said even though the Lake Geneva House of Music is located in the Town of Geneva, the event will benefit the hotels in the City of Lake Geneva.
Chris Buttleman, owner of the Lake Geneva House of Music, said Taco Fest should attract many visitors to the Lake Geneva area.
“Everybody loves tacos,” Buttleman said. “It’s going to be a great, fun weekend.”
Ireland said the goal is to have 20 food vendors participating the event. He said each food vendor is required to have at least one taco-inspired menu item.
Anyone interested in becoming a food vendor at Taco Fest, can contact Colleen Myers at cmyers@amplifieddigitalagency.com.
“If there’s a vendor interested, we would love to hear from them,” Ireland.
Representatives from the House of Music are currently in the process of contacting bands to perform at the festival.
Ireland said The Lake Geneva House of Music has provided bands for other local events including Bacon Fest, Walworth County Fair and Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.
“If you’ve listened to live music outdoors in Lake Geneva, the odds are you’ve been a part of some of Chris’s productions,” Ireland said.
Planning for Taco Fest began in 2020, but the event was put on hold because of the coronavirus.
“Now, people are getting vaccinated,” Ireland said. “It’s time to bring back these outdoor events and have fun.”
“I think it could be a nice thing to add to the calendar of local events in the area,” Ireland said. “I think it’s going to be a complement to all the great events we already have going on in the area.”
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said he feels Taco Fest will be an exciting event for the Lake Geneva area.
“I think it can be fantastic,” Waspi said.
This is the second food-inspired event the Lake Geneva Regional News has hosted this year, as Bacon Fest was held May 8 at Flat Iron Park.
The sold-out event attracted about 2,500 people. Buttleman said he feels at least twice that many people will attend Taco Fest.
“We think we have a wonderful idea for family fun and a wonderful mix of cultures,” Buttleman said. “It will be a three-day event with great music and food and family fun.”
Bacon Fest is set to be held again in May 2022.
Ireland said Buttleman presented the idea for Taco Fest while planning for Bacon Fest.
“He brought up the idea, and we basically have some of the infrastructure in place to market the event and reach out to vendors to help get it going,” Ireland said. “He has the infrastructure in a great location with a stage and parking.”
Advance tickets for Taco Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and younger. Children 5 years and younger may attend for free.
To purchase tickets, visit www.lghom.com or www.lgtacofest.com.