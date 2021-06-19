Lake Geneva Taco Fest scheduled for September

“Everybody loves tacos,” Buttleman said. “It’s going to be a great, fun weekend.”

Ireland said the goal is to have 20 food vendors participating the event. He said each food vendor is required to have at least one taco-inspired menu item.

Anyone interested in becoming a food vendor at Taco Fest, can contact Colleen Myers at cmyers@amplifieddigitalagency.com.

“If there’s a vendor interested, we would love to hear from them,” Ireland.

Representatives from the House of Music are currently in the process of contacting bands to perform at the festival.

Ireland said The Lake Geneva House of Music has provided bands for other local events including Bacon Fest, Walworth County Fair and Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.

“If you’ve listened to live music outdoors in Lake Geneva, the odds are you’ve been a part of some of Chris’s productions,” Ireland said.

Planning for Taco Fest began in 2020, but the event was put on hold because of the coronavirus.

“Now, people are getting vaccinated,” Ireland said. “It’s time to bring back these outdoor events and have fun.”