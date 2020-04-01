Lake Geneva teenager lands a role in new Hollywood horror flick

The daughter of John and Madeleine Engerman of the town of Linn got started doing school plays in first grade at St. Francis de Sales Parish School. She also took up dance and performed in a “Nutcracker” holiday production with Delavan’s renowned Dance Factory troupe.

Friends told Engerman that she was so expressive and animated while dancing that she should consider acting.

When she was 10, she dragged her mother to an audition in Chicago that she saw advertised on TV. The audition landed her a talent agent who got Engerman some modeling jobs and other auditions.

As a young girl, Engerman was oblivious to the fact that she could be on the cusp of a career; she only knew that she enjoyed performing and being creative.

“I kind of thought it was a fun-and-games thing,” she said. “I had no idea it was a job.”

She is the middle child of three, with an older sister and a younger brother, both of whom also have artistic talents.

Her father, John Engerman, said he is proud of Heidi’s landing a movie role, and he is confident she will continue to live her Hollywood dream.