Lake Geneva to allow heaters for outdoor dining areas

Lake Geneva restaurant owners who decide to offer outdoor dining will be able to keep their customers a little warmer with cooler temperatures arriving.
City aldermen unanimously approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding obstructions and encroachments to outdoor public areas, on Monday, Oct. 12, to allow heating devices in sidewalk cafes.
City Clerk Lana Kropf said restaurant owners who currently offer outdoor seating must submit a new site plan for their outdoor dining area if they want to implement heating devices.
"That might change the layout of their tables and chairs with the addition of heating units," Kropf said. "So we would be asking any of those who would be using heating to give us a new site plan."
City Attorney Dan Draper said restaurant owners who want to have heaters in their outdoor dining areas are required to have heating devices included in their insurance coverage.
"I want to make sure we have specific coverage for these heaters," Draper said.
Alastair Cumming, co-owner of Sopra Bistro, 724 W. Main St., told the aldermen that many of his customers enjoy dining at his restaurant's outdoor seating area.
Cumming said, because of the coronavirus, many customers are concerned about eating indoors, and having heaters would allow him to offer outdoor dining for at least a few more weeks.
"We get a lot of people who sit outside," Cumming said. "We're just asking for the outdoor heaters to try to extend the fall outside seating and help us get off to an earlier start in the spring."
Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo's Harborside Cafe, 100 Broad St., said allowing heaters in outdoor dining areas would benefit downtown restaurant owners.
"I think it would behoove us to help every business downtown that has outdoor dining to find someway, somehow to lengthen the timeframe to keep people outside," Condos said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said, because of the coronavirus, it may be awhile before people are comfortable dining inside a restaurant.
"It sounds like we're going to be dining outside until later this year and earlier next year," Klein said.
