Lake Geneva to allow residents to participate in "No Mow May" as part of updated weed ordinance

Lake Geneva residents will be allowed to participate in the international “No Mow May” program next May to help natural pollinators forge for food and obtain habitat without penalty.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a revised “noxious weed and grass” ordinance, Aug. 22.

The ordinance will be enforced from June 1 to Dec. 31 of each year to allow residents to participate in the program.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the revised “noxious weed” ordinance, Aug. 16, with an amendment to allow residents to participate in the national initiative.

“No Mow May” is an international program in which property owners do not mow their lawns throughout the month of May to allow for their grass to grow to provide food and habitat for bees and other natural pollinators during early spring. Genoa City piloted the program this May and has been implemented in Appleton, Fort Atkinson, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Ashland, De Pere, Elm Grove and other Wisconsin communities. The program was piloted in Great Britain in 2019.

Code Enforcement Officer James Flower said, during the finance committee meeting, that he was not certain whether he wanted to allow for the program in the weed ordinance because he does not have enough information about the initiative.

He said an amendment allowing “No Mow May” could be added to the ordinance at a later date.

“I’m not comfortable doing that right now because I don’t know enough about the ‘No Mow May” movement,’” Flower said. “I don’t know if it’s a good movement or a bad movement.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the provision could be added to the ordinance, and, if there are any issues, it could be removed. She said she feels many residents would be interested in participating in “No Mow May.”

“In my mind, it would be easier to put it in now,” Fesenmaier said. “I think people are doing that already. I think it would be easier to put in the provision right now to let people do it.”

Fesenmaier said, according to the revised ordinance, property mowing will be enforced from June 1 to Dec. 31 and not May. Residents will be required to mow their lawns if their grass is longer than one foot in height.

“So it would leave the first five months unenforceable basically,” Fesenmaier said. “It would give people the chance to do the ‘No Mow May.’ I think we need to try it at this point because people are ready for it. Then if we find it’s not working, then we can take it out.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he feels there is no need to add the provision, because most people’s lawns usually do not grow longer than one foot by the end of May.

“I think putting it down is really a waste of time. Nobody’s grass grows to a foot high by the end of May,” Hedlund said. “It might be eight inches, but it’s not going to be a foot.”

After some discussion, the finance committee approved to allow for the program in the ordinance.

“I’m ok with whatever you guys vote on,” Flower said.

The revised weed ordinance also will allow residents to install natural plantings on the right away of their property if they meet certain conditions.

“Nothing can be taller than 24 inches in the right of way,” Flower said. “They can’t block the sidewalks. No irrigation systems can be installed in the right of way. Any trees or bushes that would be planted in the right of way have to be approved by an arborist.”