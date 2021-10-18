Lake Geneva to conduct wage and benefit study for city positions, increase pay for seasonal staff

Lake Geneva officials want to make sure that city employees are being paid appropriately.
The city is in the process of hiring a company to conduct a wage and benefit study regarding city positions.
Members of the city council’s personnel committee discussed the proposed study during their Oct. 4 meeting.
City Administrator Dave Nord said nine companies have submitted a bid to conduct the study, which he said is a good amount considering the last time the city conducted a similar study in 2015 only two companies submitted a bid.
“Fortunately, a lot of them have Wisconsin experience,” Nord said. “A lot of them came with good recommendations or endorsements from communities that have used them in Wisconsin. It’s a lot better outlook than last time.”
Nord said the selected company will review each position and determine whether the employees are receiving their appropriate pay and benefits.
“They’re going to go through every position in the city, and they’re going to look at the job descriptions and contact comparable communities,” Nord said. “They’re going to essentially make recommendations for all positions as to what their wages should be as far as a range.”
A selection committee was set to review the companies that submitted a bid to conduct the study late last week.
The bids then will be discussed by the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee, and a final bid is set to be voted on by the full city council Oct. 25.
“We’re going to go through this as thoroughly as we can, and by the second city council meeting in October, we will have a recommendation for the council to consider,” Nord said.
Once a company is hired, the wage and benefit study is expected to take about four months to complete.
Nord said just because the study is being conducted, it does not mean a wage increase will be recommended for every city position.
“With these salary evaluations, sometimes the employees are like ‘Yay,’ but sometimes certain positions are like ‘What? What do you mean I’m not getting a raise for two years?,’” Nord said. “That never goes well, but at the same time if we’re going to be trying to do this as well as we can, we have to think about everybody— both up and down.”
However, wage increases are being proposed for seasonal street department workers and lakefront attendants in 2022.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said he would like to increase the seasonal street department staff’s pay from $12.70 an hour to $16.52 an hour, and increase the lakefront staff’s pay from $11.57 an hour to $14.61 an hour.
Earle said he would like to have pay increases for those positions to encourage more people to apply. He said he had difficulty filling and maintaining those positions this summer.
“We had less than half of the applicants needed, and we ended up running on a skeleton crew in both the street department and lakefront staff,” Earle said. “We had mostly two people who stuck around the entire time. We had two or three quit before they even started. We had one that came into work a couple of days and left, and another one worked for a couple of weeks and left. That’s the way it’s going.”
Earle said he contacted local businesses to determine how much they are paying, so he could offer a competitive rate to encourage people to apply for the positions.
“We’re minimum pay compared to a number of spots. Maybe McDonald’s or a couple more are around $15 an hour,” Earle said. “I don’t believe in throwing money at problems, but we have to compete and I believe that would put us in the ballpark.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he believes that seasonal street staff and lakefront staff are in need of a pay increase, which is why he wants to the city to conduct a wage and benefit study.
“Personally, I think the lakefront and DPW seasonal staff is tremendously underpaid,” Hedlund said. “I guess that’s why we’re going to spend money on a wage and benefit study.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she also feels the seasonal street employees and lakefront workers should be paid more money and also is in favor of the wage and benefit study.
“I think that department has been underpaid for awhile,” Flower said. “I think we need to be careful about how this increase effects everyone else up the chain, which is why we need the wage study.”