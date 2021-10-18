Lake Geneva to conduct wage and benefit study for city positions, increase pay for seasonal staff

The bids then will be discussed by the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee, and a final bid is set to be voted on by the full city council Oct. 25.

“We’re going to go through this as thoroughly as we can, and by the second city council meeting in October, we will have a recommendation for the council to consider,” Nord said.

Once a company is hired, the wage and benefit study is expected to take about four months to complete.

Nord said just because the study is being conducted, it does not mean a wage increase will be recommended for every city position.

“With these salary evaluations, sometimes the employees are like ‘Yay,’ but sometimes certain positions are like ‘What? What do you mean I’m not getting a raise for two years?,’” Nord said. “That never goes well, but at the same time if we’re going to be trying to do this as well as we can, we have to think about everybody— both up and down.”

However, wage increases are being proposed for seasonal street department workers and lakefront attendants in 2022.